Nissan electrifies Stockholm with the Ariya and all-new Qashqai with e-POWER first test drives

Today marks the first European media road tests for the eagerly awaited Nissan Ariya and all-new Qashqai e-POWER in Europe, and a significant step in the journey toward a sustainable future.

Taking place in Sweden, a world leader in electric car adoption, the drive event enables invited guests to experience first-hand two key Nissan vehicles which are leading its electrified product offensive.

Following the announcement of Nissan’s new six-model electrified line-up in Europe in March, Ariya and Qashqai e-POWER epitomise Nissan’s leadership in crossovers and expertise in electrification. With clear differentiated offerings, each vehicle meets the needs of European drivers at every stage of readiness to drive an electrified vehicle.

“Together with our customers, we find ourselves on an exciting journey toward electrification. Our unique e-POWER technology supports drivers through the transition to zero-emission driving and Ariya represents the pinnacle of our all-electric future,” said Guillaume Cartier, Chairperson, Nissan AMIEO Region.

Placing the customer at the heart of its electrification strategy to achieve an electrified future, Nissan is delivering zero compromises on excitement.

The all-new Qashqai with e-POWER delivers the unmistakable pleasure of electric driving, without the need to recharge. With drive to the wheels coming purely from an electric motor, the unique powertrain technology delivers an elevated crossover driving experience.

The Nissan Ariya goes further by redefining fully electric driving for those that are ready to embrace it. The ultimate electric experience, the Ariya embodies Nissan’s Japanese DNA to offer a dynamic driving performance and boasts one of the most spacious interiors in the segment.

Signalling the next step in delivering Ambition 2030, the company’s long-term vision for empowering mobility and beyond, these vehicles support Nissan’s goal of 75% sales mix in Europe to be electrified by FY2026.

As the electrification transition accelerates across the globe, Nissan is dedicated to supporting customers on their own journey with a thrilling and diverse range of electrified crossovers.

SOURCE: Nissan