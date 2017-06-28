Nissan electrifies performance at the Goodwood Festival of speed

Nissan is blazing a trail through Goodwood this weekend, bringing its ground-breaking, all-electric BladeGlider prototype and latest generation sports cars – the GT-R NISMO and MY17 GT-R – to the iconic Festival of Speed.

Last driven on the Monaco street circuit, the BladeGlider showcases Nissan’s most cutting-edge zero emission technology and innovative automotive design. Offering a glimpse into the future of sports cars, this eye-catching vehicle will be unleashed on the iconic Goodwood Hillclimb during the first three days of the event, thrilling festival-goers with the sheer power of its 100 percent electric powertrain. On the final day of the show, BladeGlider will be out on the Goodwood circuit offering select media a rare opportunity to take part in some of its first pan-European drives.

In between runs, BladeGlider will be on static display in the Paddock, allowing visitors to get an up close look at this, the future of performance cars, which embodies Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility vision of how cars should be driven, powered and integrated into society.

Ponz Pandikuthira, Vice President Product Planning, Nissan Europe, said: “As a pioneer of the electric vehicle movement, Nissan wants to get people excited about the future of zero-emission technology and the Nissan BladeGlider does just that.”

“The BladeGlider has been developed to bring fun, torque, efficiency and high-performance styling to the fore. Goodwood has been a world-famous showcase for many an iconic sports car over the years, so we could think of no better place to bring the BladeGlider out to play, demonstrating the Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision in action.”

BladeGlider is not the only sports car that will be bolting from the Nissan stable during the Festival weekend. The ultra-desirable flagship model in the Nissan GT-R line-up – the GT-R NISMO – will be showing off its highly-tuned race car credentials on the Supercar Run for the Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the event. On the Sunday, the MY17 GT-R will be taking up the mantle, roaring up the Hill to remind the crowds why it is one of the most-coveted supercars in the world.

