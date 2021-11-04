Nissan Crossing brand experience gallery goes virtual

Nissan has launched its Nissan Crossing gallery in virtual reality, creating a new way to communicate in the metaverse

Nissan has launched its Nissan Crossing gallery in virtual reality, creating a new way to communicate in the metaverse.

Nissan Crossing, in Tokyo’s Ginza district, is a brand experience gallery where visitors can gain an understanding of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision and experience what driving will be like in the future.

Now Nissan Crossing has been recreated in stunning virtual reality showcasing the all-new Ariya electric crossover. The virtual gallery can be found under the name “NISSAN CROSSING”* on the social VR platform VRChat in the “Worlds” category.

The VR venue provides a new means of digital communication and offers a variety of content and experiences, including new announcements and briefings. An inaugural tour will be held by year-end to highlight the risks of climate change and how a future with electric vehicles could look.

Development of the virtual gallery was made possible thanks to the support of leading VR creators. As a member of the VR community, Nissan will continue to support creators and aims to lead the way in new outreach approaches that go beyond reality.

*The Community Labs setting must be enabled.

SOURCE: Nissan