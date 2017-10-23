Nissan: The countdown to the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show begins

Join Nissan for the reveal of a new concept model that embodies the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility

Nissan will show a number of exciting concept cars and production vehicles at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show, giving customers a glimpse of the company’s newest and future innovations.

The 45th Tokyo Motor Show, held at Tokyo Big Sight, is open to the public from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5. Press days are Oct. 25-26. The Nissan booth, in East Hall 5, will feature a “spiral” design theme symbolizing the company’s past, present and future commitment to making exciting products. A simulator will let visitors experience the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.