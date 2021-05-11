Nissan contributes – € 73 million for first quarter 2021 to Renault’s earnings

Nissan released today its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020/2021 (April 1st, 2020 to March 31st, 2021)

Nissan’s results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020/2021 (January 1st to March 31st, 2021), after IFRS restatements, will have a negative contribution to Renault’s first quarter 2021 net income estimated at – € 73 million(1).

(1) based on an average exchange rate of 127.7 yen/euro for the period under review.

