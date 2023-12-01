Nissan continues 90th anniversary celebrations with refresh of metaverse worlds

As part of its 90th anniversary celebrations, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. is refreshing four worlds in the metaverse by adding special features and content

As part of its 90th anniversary celebrations, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. is refreshing four worlds in the metaverse by adding special features and content. Since the launch of the Nissan Crossing gallery on VRchat in 2021, Nissan has been expanding its online engagement with customers.

The worlds now feature the 90th-anniversary logo, and visitors can enjoy a wide range of experiences: exploring Nissan’s history, viewing heritage cars, and test-driving the Tama electric vehicle from 1947 – the first EV in our heritage – or the recent all-electric Nissan Sakura minivehicle. The entrance to each world, VR Nissan Crossing, will feature special holiday season decorations for a limited time.

VRChat world features

1. Nissan Crossing

90th anniversary logo

Heritage cars (Nissan Skyline Hardtop 2000GTX-E, Tama electric car)

Holiday decorations: Dec. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023 (Christmas edition), Jan. 1 – Jan. 15, 2024 (New year edition)

2. Environmental tour with Nissan Ariya

90th anniversary logo

“Quest” compatible

3. Nissan Sakura Driving Island

90th anniversary logo

Tama electric car

4. Nissan EV & Clean Energy World

90th anniversary logo

