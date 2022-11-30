Nissan completes acquisition of shares in Vehicle Energy Japan Inc.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (headquarter: Yokohama, Kanagawa, President & CEO: Makoto Uchida) (hereinafter “Nissan”) has completed the previously announced acquisition of all the common shares of Vehicle Energy Japan Inc. (headquarter: Hitachinaka, Ibaraki, Representative Director and CEO: Hiroshi Ikeuchi) (hereinafter “Vehicle Energy Japan”) held by INCJ, Ltd. (headquarter: Tokyo, President and COO: Mikihide Katsumata) and subscription of common shares issued by Vehicle Energy Japan Inc. As a result of this transaction, Vehicle Energy Japan Inc. has become a consolidated subsidiary of Nissan. Maxell, Ltd. (headquarter: Tokyo, President and Representative Director: Keiji Nakamura) and Hitachi Astemo, Ltd. (headquarter: Tokyo, President & CEO: Brice Koch), both the existing shareholders of Vehicle Energy Japan Inc., will continue to hold its shares jointly with Nissan.
SOURCE: Nissan