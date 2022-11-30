Nissan completes acquisition of shares in Vehicle Energy Japan Inc.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has completed the previously announced acquisition of all the common shares of Vehicle Energy Japan Inc. held by INCJ, Ltd. and subscription of common shares issued by Vehicle Energy Japan Inc.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (headquarter: Yokohama, Kanagawa, President & CEO: Makoto Uchida) (hereinafter “Nissan”) has completed the previously announced acquisition of all the common shares of Vehicle Energy Japan Inc. (headquarter: Hitachinaka, Ibaraki, Representative Director and CEO: Hiroshi Ikeuchi) (hereinafter “Vehicle Energy Japan”) held by INCJ, Ltd. (headquarter: Tokyo, President and COO: Mikihide Katsumata) and subscription of common shares issued by Vehicle Energy Japan Inc. As a result of this transaction, Vehicle Energy Japan Inc. has become a consolidated subsidiary of Nissan. Maxell, Ltd. (headquarter: Tokyo, President and Representative Director: Keiji Nakamura) and Hitachi Astemo, Ltd. (headquarter: Tokyo, President & CEO: Brice Koch), both the existing shareholders of Vehicle Energy Japan Inc., will continue to hold its shares jointly with Nissan.

SOURCE: Nissan