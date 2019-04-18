Nissan commends the Canadian Government’s commitment to affordable Zero-Emission vehicles that transport us all to a greener future

As a leader in the all-electric vehicle space, Nissan applauds the Government of Canada’s announcement made today in Montreal, by the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, introducing a federal purchase incentive of up to $5,000 for Canadians who purchase or lease an electric battery, hydrogen fuel cell or longer range plug-in hybrid vehicle.

The Nissan LEAF, a global best-selling EV in the non-luxury category, with more than 400,000 vehicles sold worldwide and the LEAF PLUS, will be eligible for the new federal purchase incentive program, making it more even more accessible for Canadians.

As of May 1, 2019, Canadians across the country will qualify for a rebate of $5,000 on all electric, hydrogen fuel cell, or longer-range plug-in hybrid vehicles with six seats or less and have a base-model Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of less than $45,000. An incentive of $2,500 will also be offered for shorter-range plug-in hybrid vehicles. Existing provincial incentive programs will remain applicable, such as in Quebec and B.C., where consumers will now benefit from a total rebate of $13,000 and $10,000, respectively.

“Nissan Canada is delighted by this announcement, as it will lead to major progress in the adoption of EVs, and ultimately a more sustainable future,” says François Lefevre, chief marketing manager, Nissan LEAF. “As leaders in the EV space, Nissan is continually innovating and striving towards our vision of a zero-emissions future. Support of this sort by the government is just an additional reason for us all to keep working towards a cleaner tomorrow.”

Since launching the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle in 2011, Nissan remains a proud innovator and pioneer in the electric vehicle category – the only non-luxury brand that offers two battery options to meet consumer needs.

In Canada, Nissan sold 5,735 LEAF vehicles in 2018, including 2,663 units in Quebec, up 506 per cent over 2017, shattering sales records since its launch in Canada. “We’re excited that even more Canadian customers will now have the opportunity to experience LEAF ownership benefits thanks to the Government of Canada’s demonstrated commitment to making zero-emission vehicles more affordable for consumers.” concluded Lefevre.

