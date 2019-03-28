Nissan City Hub makes its worldwide debut in France

Nissan unveiled today its first Nissan City Hub – a revolutionary new convergence between e-commerce and a concept store – that’s making its grand debut a stone’s throw from Paris in Vélizy 2, a bustling shopping center.

The Nissan City Hub will be fully dedicated to an exclusive and immersive experience that puts consumers at the heart of Nissan’s vision for tomorrow’s mobility.

“Nissan City Hub will put people at the heart of our vision for tomorrow’s retail, all while they’re going about their normal shopping,” said Leon Dorssers, corporate vice president of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Global Sales and Retail. “Today’s unveiling marks a new step forward in our global commercial strategy, using e-commerce and new mobility technologies to enhance the customer experience both online and offline.”

The Nissan City Hub is a revolutionary new approach that integrates a digital ecosystem with an eye-catching concept store at Vélizy 2 shopping center. Offering a completely new customer experience that’s unique in the automotive industry, the Nissan City Hub is a bustling destination with bold ambitions: 88 m2 of screen surface and displays, five spots dedicated to model test-drive handovers and a planned expansion after the fall of 2019.

New e-commerce solutions offered to consumers at Nissan City Hub have been developed to ensure ease of use and multiple opportunities to personify and purchase cars directly online, with a “no-pressure” approach. With just a few clicks, it’s never been easier to buy a Nissan LEAF or Qashqai.

This new pillar in Nissan’s future retail distribution strategy is setting the path for the expansion of a new, unique commercial vision that aims to be deployed in other similar metropolitan spots such as Berlin, Tokyo or Shanghai.

“As we continue to meet the evolving needs of today’s customers, we are proud to launch the first-ever Nissan City Hub experience in Paris,” said Ken Ramirez, senior vice president Sales & Marketing, Nissan Europe. “Using new technologies and tools, the Nissan City hub brings a unique all-in-one customer journey and seamless online to offline continuity.”

SOURCE: Nissan