Nissan charges towards electrified future with new line-up and technologies

Six electrified models with clear differentiation thanks to unique Nissan technologies

Today, Nissan has set its course firmly towards a sustainable future and bolstered its position in the European market with the presentation of its new six-part electrified line-up arriving this Summer.

Leveraging its unmatched electric expertise and leadership, Nissan is supercharging its shift to electrified mobility with the brand’s most exciting and comprehensive offering to date.

Following the decision to not invest in Euro 7 for passenger cars, Nissan will not introduce any new pure internal combustion engine-powered passenger cars in Europe from 2023. Taking bold steps to ensure it will deliver a new era of mobility, Nissan expects 75% of its sales mix in the region to be electrified by FY2026, with the ambition to reach 100% by the end of the decade.

This announcement plays a leading role in the delivery of Ambition 2030, the company’s long-term vision for empowering mobility and beyond.

“Nissan is charging towards an electrified future, with Europe leading the way. We have established a clear direction through Ambition 2030 and with our new electrified line-up we are truly paving the way to a sustainable future,” said Guillaume Cartier, Chairperson, Nissan Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania Region.

“Leveraging our global presence and Alliance partnerships, this is a landmark moment for Nissan in Europe with the arrival of our most comprehensive product offering to date. We have harnessed our disruptive nature and our electric expertise to deliver a suite of electrified powertrain technologies that meet the needs of our customers, with zero compromise on excitement.”

Going beyond the vehicle, Nissan is working on a comprehensive EV Energy Ecosystem, which explores initiatives to optimise and expand battery energy management capabilities. Nissan’s flagship manufacturing ecosystem, EV36Zero, based in Sunderland, UK – brings together vehicle and battery production, powered by renewables to set the blueprint for the future of manufacturing mobility.

Combining EV36Zero with the region’s new electrified product line-up, Nissan truly has turned the page in Europe with a clear path to electrification and carbon neutrality.

A diverse line-up for an electrified future

Setting the benchmark for an electrified offering, Nissan is delivering more choice, more excitement, and more accessibility than ever before. With the introduction of hybrid technology on JUKE, e-POWER on Qashqai and X-Trail and the launch of Ariya, a pure EV, this summer, 2022 marks the year when Nissan will offer levels of electrification to match customer’s needs.

SOURCE: Nissan