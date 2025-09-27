Nissan celebrates excellence at 2025 Regional Supplier Appreciation event

Nissan North America held its annual Supplier Appreciation and Awards event, celebrating the contributions of its supplier network and recognizing their achievements across several key areas

Nissan North America held its annual Supplier Appreciation and Awards event, celebrating the contributions of its supplier network and recognizing their achievements across several key areas.

“Strong, enduring supplier relationships are central to Nissan’s success,” said Andrew Wareing, Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) and vice president, Purchasing, Nissan Americas. “Our supplier partners help us deliver quality and innovation at every step. We congratulate this year’s award recipients and are grateful to all our suppliers for the collaboration that drives us forward.”

The 2025 awards highlighted the following categories and achievements for the 2024 fiscal year:

Monozukuri Spirit – Recognizes suppliers who demonstrate a holistic understanding and appreciation of Monozukuri principles in both upstream and downstream activities. Recipients:

CITIC Dicastal Co., Ltd. (new model development and launch readiness); Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (agility); LyondellBasell (agility); and North American Lighting, Inc. (technology and process innovation)

Aftersales – Celebrates suppliers who excelled in areas of performance, contributing significantly to Nissan’s Aftersales operations. Recipients:

3M Automotive (service parts); Interstate Batteries (service lane)

Sustainability – Honors suppliers for their efforts in promoting sustainable and socially responsible business practices in line with environmental and ethical standards. Recipients:

Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG.; and MAHLE Industries, Inc.

Operational Excellence – Recognizes suppliers who excel in the areas of manufacturing efficiency, quality control, innovation and supply chain collaboration. Recipients:

AISIN World Corp. of America; San Luis Metal Forming S.A. de C.V.; and SEWS MEXICO S.A. de C.V.

Quality – Awards suppliers that consistently meet or exceed the highest standards of quality in their products or services, helping ensure reliability and customer satisfaction. Recipients:

Advance and e-powertrain: ADA Technologies, Inc.; and Mikuni Mexicana S.A. de C.V.

Body: AISIN SHIROKI North America, Inc. (Smithville); and Johnan de México, S.A. de C.V.

Chassis: YAPP USA Automotive Systems, Inc. (Gallatin); and Estampados y Tubulares Nacionales, S.A. de C.V.

Components: BorgWarner Morse Systems (Ithaca); and Schaeffler Group USA Inc.

Electric: Continental Automotive Systems (Guadalajara-Periferico)

Interior, exterior and climate: TD Automotive Compressor Georgia, LLC (Pendergrass)

Powertrain and drivetrain: Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. (Mason); and Lear Electrical Systems de México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Matamoros)

For a full list of this year’s award winners and certificate recipients, please refer to the 2025 awards brochure.

SOURCE: Nissan