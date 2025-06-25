Nissan celebrates 700,000 Murano crossovers assembled in the U.S.

Nissan has reached a new production milestone: 700,000 Murano crossovers assembled in the United States

Nissan has reached a new production milestone: 700,000 Murano crossovers assembled in the United States. The total includes Murano production at both the Canton, Mississippi plant—where it was assembled from 2014 to 2020—and the Smyrna, Tennessee plant, which currently assembles the vehicle.

“This milestone is a direct reflection of the pride our team takes in every vehicle they build,” said Brian Crockett, vice president of manufacturing for the Nissan Smyrna plant. “Behind each of the 700,000 Muranos are the people who bring their skill, dedication and attention to detail to work every day. Their commitment to building vehicles our customers can count on for safety, reliability and lasting quality is what makes achievements like this possible.”

More than 6,700 Murano crossovers are assembled each month in Smyrna.

Murano is assembled exclusively in the U.S. It was recently ranked in the Top 100 2025 Cars.com American-Made Index, a leading annual ranking that recognizes vehicles with the greatest contribution to the U.S. economy based on production, sourcing and employment data.

SOURCE: Nissan