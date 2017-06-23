Nissan Canada announces continued support for Canadian football

As the 2017 season of the Canadian Football League (CFL) swings into high gear, Nissan Canada Inc. today announced its ongoing support for Canadian football, committing an additional three years of support to the CFL. Nissan Canada will continue to act as the official vehicle provider to the CFL and the Grey Cup championship, which is taking place in Ottawa later this year.

Nissan’s involvement with the CFL dates back to 2007, and in view of this long-time partnership, Nissan’s support will deliver even more exhilaration to football fans this season. From “Nissan Pre-Game Experiences” to “TITAN Corners”, Nissan will be at the forefront of a number of CFL activations. As the official vehicle of the CFL, the Nissan TITAN full-size pickup truck will continue to play a prominent role, which is fitting since the CFL’s largest concentration of fans coincides with the truck market – Western Canada.

“Nissan’s ongoing partnership with the CFL reflects the value we see in reaching out to the Canadian football audience,” said Steve Rhind, director of marketing, Nissan Canada Inc. “With one in two Canadians following the CFL, it is one of the most popular leagues in Canadian professional sports and the loyal fans crave excitement. Through this partnership, Nissan will continue to strengthen its relationship with football fans across the country, as well as reinforce the cutting-edge capabilities of the Nissan TITAN and crossover line-up.”

The Nissan Kickoff Project is the “heart” of this partnership and will return this fall to surprise Canadian high schools with the specific support they need to play football. From valuable insights to donations of training equipment and special player appearances,

Nissan Canada and the CFL will work together once again to help train and motivate the next generation of Canadian football players. To date, the Nissan Kickoff Project has supported nearly 3,500 students from 72 schools nationally in 39 cities and nine provinces coast-to-coast. Teamwork, cooperation, hard work and friendship are just some of the benefits that communities across Canada are seeing in these students.

“We are extremely proud to be partnering with Nissan Canada for an additional three years,” said Tyler Mazereeuw, VP, Corporate Partnerships, CFL. “It’s through the support of partners like Nissan Canada that allows us to provide excitement to CFL fans across the country, and we look forward to the many ways that this partnership will continue to provide a positive influence that rallies communities and young football players together.”

Nissan’s involvement in the 2017 CFL season will also include sponsored game days featuring Nissan TITAN barbeques for fans to enjoy, as well as in-game activations and season ticket member draws. Local Nissan participating dealerships are also encouraged to organize events and promotions with the local team to further leverage the partnership.

