Nissan brings new Terra SUV to South East Asia

Nissan is launching the new Terra frame-based SUV in South East Asia, underlining the company’s commitment to the region.

Customers in the Philippines can pre-order the new Nissan Terra as of today, with deliveries starting from August 2018. Nissan will also introduce the new Nissan Terra in Thailand and Indonesia during this fiscal year, with the markets of Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam to follow.

The new Nissan Terra combines top-in-class engine performance with spacious comfort and advanced driving technology, allowing customers to take on any journey with confidence.

“The new Nissan Terra is built on our more than 60 years of SUV heritage, which includes iconic models such as the Nissan Patrol,” said Ashwani Gupta, senior vice president for Nissan’s Light Commercial Vehicle business.

“The Nissan Terra design is both capable and practical, reliable for everyday use while also giving our customers the ability to unhook from daily life and undertake adventure.”

With the new Nissan Terra, Nissan meets South East Asia’s increasing demand for mid-size SUVs and new cars in general. The SUV segment remains to be in the top three volume and growth drivers for South East Asia.

The vehicle will be built at Nissan’s production hub in Thailand for the South East Asian market.

“The new Nissan Terra is being built in and for South East Asia. It demonstrates our commitment to making innovation accessible to more customers in the region,” said Yutaka Sanada, Nissan’s regional senior vice president for the Asia and Oceania region.

“This Terra also marks the latest step in our product offensive for the region. This is an important part of delivering Nissan’s mid-term business plan Nissan M.O.V.E. 2022 for this region,” Sanada said.

The new Nissan Terra, a name derived from the Latin word for Earth, was introduced to the region on Monday on a plain between two majestic volcanos at Clark in the Philippines. After its launch in China in April, the Philippines is the second market worldwide to receive the vehicle.

Seating seven people comfortably, with best in class cabin space, the new Nissan Terra comes with a full flat second-row seat folding and tumbling function, making it ideal for urban but also off-road adventures with family and friends.

“The ingenious combination of high performance, best-in-class cabin space and Nissan Intelligent Mobility features gives family and friends the confidence to go anywhere,” said Vincent Wijnen, Nissan’s head of marketing and sales for the Asia and Oceania region.

The new Nissan Terra is equipped with a versatile ladder-frame chassis, reinforced to give it greater rigidity for an authentic off-road drive. It also features a five-link coil spring rear suspension system and rigid rear-wheel axle, ensuring that comfort and convenience aren’t compromised by its strength and durability.

For the Philippines, the YD25 diesel engine offers the best acceleration performance in its class, ensuring a smooth yet powerful drive, with its 190 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque.

The vehicle also features advanced technologies for a safer and more confident drive. These innovative technologies called Nissan Intelligent Mobility include Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning and Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection. The Nissan Terra is the first SUV with the Smart Rear View Mirror, allowing drivers unobstructed views from a camera mounted at the back.

Along with safety technologies comes increased control, with a 4WD-DIFF lock system and Hill Start Assist. Hill Descent Control helps maintain speed control in steep downhill driving.

The vehicle is ideal for the region as its top ground clearance, at 225 millimeters, reduces the risk of damage from rough, uneven roads and from driving in flooded areas.

Key specifications (for the Philippines market only)

Nissan Terra YD25 diesel engine Horsepower: 190 HP/3600 rpm Torque: 450Nm/2000rpm Vehicle length: 4885mm Vehicle width: 1865mm Vehicle height: 1835mm Ground clearance: 225mm

