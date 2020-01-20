Nissan brings excitement from the road to the track with LEAF NISMO RC – unleashed for the first time in Europe

Nissan’s world-leading expertise in electric vehicles and top-class motorsport experience have seamlessly come together in the Nissan LEAF NISMO RC – an exhilarating showcase of the power, innovation and excitement of Nissan electric vehicle technology.

The all-wheel-drive LEAF NISMO RC boasts more than double the maximum power and torque output of its predecessor, which was based on the first-generation LEAF and revealed in 2011. Delivering 322hp and 640Nm of instantly available torque, the LEAF NISMO RC offers lightning-quick acceleration, achieving the 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.4 seconds.

The creation of the latest LEAF NISMO RC is not just for show; it acts as a testbed for future technological evolution and showcases the limitless potential of Nissan electric vehicles. It explores what can be achieved with an all-electric twin-motor and all-wheel-drive drivetrain, expressing Nissan’s dedication to continually evolve and improve its EV models for drivers worldwide.

The LEAF NISMO RC clearly shares its advanced technology with the LEAF road car – the world’s most popular EV with 450,000 sold since 2010, and touches down in Europe for the first time at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.

“Nissan’s experience as a pioneer in electric vehicles for the road, combined with NISMO’s 60-plus years of motorsport innovation, led to the conception of a unique car,” said Michael Carcamo, Nissan Global Motorsport Director.

“For Nissan, the ‘E’ in ‘EV’ also stands for ‘Exciting’. Putting this philosophy front and centre, we created the LEAF NISMO RC. It amplifies the fun-to-drive aspect of electric mobility, raising the thrills offered by EVs to a new level,” Michael added.

As with the LEAF NISMO RC, instant acceleration is a feature of every Nissan EV model. The all-electric powertrains offer a thrilling driving experience that is perfectly complemented by the LEAF’s intelligent design and advanced connectivity. The LEAF NISMO RC demonstrates the power and performance of electric vehicles – a key component of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision.

The powertrain in the Nissan LEAF e+ increases range by approximately 40%, ensuring that the driving needs of a wider range of customers are met. Still equipped with Nissan’s ProPILOT technology and e-Pedal mode for one-pedal driving, the LEAF e+ delivers an enjoyable driving experience – allowing the driver to start, accelerate, decelerate and stop using only the accelerator pedal. This delivers a seamless, smooth drive, and gives maximum control to the driver through enhanced pedal feedback.

“Anyone who has ever driven a Nissan LEAF will know that it is fun to drive,” said Helen Perry, Head of Electric Vehicles for Nissan Europe. “The LEAF e+ adds even more excitement with an amazing 215hp motor, which – combined with a bigger battery and the e-Pedal – makes the LEAF even more exhilarating. It has been a real hit with customers too, with around 20% of all LEAF sales being this top-of-the-range model.”

SOURCE: Nissan