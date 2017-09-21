Nissan brings an array of electric, performance and vintage models to 13th annual Japanese Classic Car Show in California

For the 2017 edition of the annual Japanese Classic Car Show (JCCS) in California, Nissan is bringing out some things old, some things new and some things that blew the doors off the competition. As always, Nissan will have one of the largest and most diverse selections of Datsun and Nissan vehicles on display at its booth during the 13th running of the JCCS, which takes place Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PDT in the Harry Bridges Memorial Park at the Queen Mary, in Long Beach, California.

“Nissan is going all-in at this year’s Japanese Classic Car Show with a range of historic vehicles and future classics,” said Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America, Inc. “The JCCS has become one of the top gatherings of Japanese car enthusiasts and their vehicles in the world and we’re excited to be a part of the activities again this year.”

While the JCCS is “dedicated to Old School Japanese Cars,” Nissan is taking the opportunity to share a pair of new 2018 models. The all-new Nissan LEAF is the latest and most advanced electric vehicle in the company’s long history of battery powered vehicles, which traces back 70 years to the TAMA EV1. The 2018 LEAF, which made its global debut earlier this month, goes on sale in the United States in early 2018.

The new LEAF features a 150-mile driving range, aerodynamic exterior, a roomy high tech interior and advanced technologies including ProPILOT™ Assist and e-Pedal. It is the first step in the re-launch of Nissan’s EV platform and will be followed in model year 2019 with a high-power version with increased motor power and battery capacity.

Three other historic Nissan EVs join the new LEAF – the 1999 Hypermini EV, the 2002 Altra EV and the 2011 Pikes Peak LEAF, the first-ever winner of the Pikes Peak Electric Production Class.

The other new 2018 model on display is the Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition. Offered in just two exterior colors, Chicane Yellow and Magnetic Black, the limited production Heritage Edition features custom exterior graphics and unique yellow interior treatment.

Of course, no gathering of classic Japanese vehicles would be complete without the legendary Datsun 510. Launched in October 1967 as a 1968 model, the 510 is celebrating its 50th anniversary at this year’s JCCS. Nissan is displaying a 1972 510. The original “4-Door Sports Car” went on to sell more than 300,000 units. The Datsun 510 was named by Road & Track as “one of the most important cars of the 20th century.”

Not to be overlooked is Nissan’s performance and competition heritage, which will be represented by a 1994 Nissan D21 Hardbody Bonneville racer and a 1970 Datsun 240Z F/GT Bonneville record holder. In addition, legendary three-time Formula DRIFT champion Chris Forsberg is bringing the heat with a pair of Nissan vehicles – an 800-horsepower Nissan 370Z and his custom Nissan TITAN XD pickup and trailer.

More than 7,000 spectators are expected to view more than 350 classic and specialty Japanese vehicles at the event.

Here’s a brief look at the Nissan/Datsun vehicles on display at the 2017 JCCS:

1999 Nissan Hypermini EV

Nissan produced 219 Hypermini Electric vehicles between Sept. 1999 and Dec. 2001. Only 26 came to the U.S., with 15 used in trials at UC Davis and 11 by the city of Pasadena. Some privately owned examples can be found in Japan. The Hypermini featured lithium-ion batteries that provided a range of approximately 71 miles on a charge. The electric motor would take the tiny two-seater to a top speed of 62 mph.

2002 Nissan Altra EV

The Altra EV was a variant of the R’nessa minivan in Japan converted to battery-electric power. Approximately 200 Altras were produced from 1998-2002, and they were used primarily as fleet vehicles for electric utility companies. The Altra was the first “production” vehicle to use lithium-ion batteries. Altra had a top speed of about 75 mph and a maximum estimated range of 120 miles (city) on a five hour 200V paddle induction charge.

2011 Pikes Peak Nissan LEAF

This first generation 2011 Nissan LEAF became the first-ever winner of the Pikes Peak Electric Production Class on June 27, 2011. The bone-stock LEAF, with a stripped interior, a roll cage, safety equipment and sticky tires, streaked up the 12.4-mile, 156-turn course in 14 minutes, 33 seconds in the hands of professional off-road racer Chad Hord. In 2011, the Pikes Peak course still had dirt and paved surfaces.

2018 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition

For 370Z Coupe buyers wanting to stand out from the crowd even further, a new Heritage Edition package is offered on the base 370Z grade, the best-selling and most affordable trim level.

The Heritage Edition incorporates all of the enhancements to the 370Z Coupe for the 2018 model year and is offered in two exterior colors. Chicane Yellow (shown) features black outside mirrors, gloss-black graphics and yellow interior trim. Magnetic Black includes gloss-silver graphics and yellow interior trim.

1970 Datsun 240Z F/GT Bonneville

In 1976, a team of six Nissan Technical Center and Competition Department employees set out to break the land speed world record for the stock body F/GT class. With employees doing all of the design, engine building, assembly, testing, paint and graphics, the team took the car to the Bonneville Salt Flats and set a new record with 166.037 mph; a mark which stood until 1985. Another 240Z racer regained the F/GT world record in 2010 with a two way average of 172.974 mph.

1994 Nissan D21 Hardbody Bonneville

The Nissan D21 “Hardbody” pickup was built from 1986-1997 and it had a reputation for rugged dependability from the KA24 engine.

Nissan has a history in land-speed record racing, most recently with this 1994 “Hardbody” compact pickup truck, which raced at El Mirage and Bonneville. This D21 set multiple records in the mid-1990s for a four-cylinder truck, most notably a class record run of 142.9 mph on the Bonneville Salt Flats.

1972 Datsun 510 4-Door Sedan

First introduced in 1968, the Datsun 510 was an attractive, economical, fuel-efficient, fun-to-drive 5-passenger sedan.

Yutaka Katayama, the legendary “Mr. K” of Datsun 240Z fame, pushed Nissan designers and engineers in Japan to create an everyday driver with European style and power enough to keep up on U.S. highways. His benchmark – the BMW 1600.

Over its lifetime, this early execution of the “4-Door Sports Car” went on to sell more than 300,000 units. The Datsun 510 was named by Road & Track as “one of the most important cars of the 20th century.”

