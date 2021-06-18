Nissan breaks through fourth wall on London’s Southbank for launch of the all-new and electrified Nissan Qashqai

As part of the launch for the third generation all-new Nissan Qashqai, now electrified with mild hybrid technology, TBWA\London has devised Europe’s first automotive 3D experiential activity

The campaign launches today (Friday 18th June) and runs for a week, with a dramatic 3D experience installed on London’s Southbank to announce the arrival of the upgraded British-built crossover model. It is the first time that 3D experiential technology has been used in an automotive advertising campaign within Europe.

The spectacular visual stunt is located at one of Britain’s most famous landmarks – London’s Southbank. Creating an overwhelming sense of depth and volume within a massive ‘cube’ the thrilling content appears to leap out of the screen towards the viewer. Further 2D content features on the rear two screens, facing the river.

The agency devised the huge six metre, four-sided cube to create a 3D effect, in which we see a dramatic storm form on an epic scale, then see the all-new Nissan Qashqai, first boxed inside and then emerging through this epic climatic effect so it seems like it is bursting out of the screen itself. The show itself lasts for one minute every 15 minutes (four times every hour).

The live audience that gathers to see this spectacular can also scan a QR code allowing them to see the all-new Qashqai in a richer augmented reality from their smart phone. The experience is enhanced through social technology and a making-of film which will be seeded socially and online.

Nic Thomas, Marketing Director at Nissan Motor GB Ltd., commented; “The all-new Nissan Qashqai sets a new benchmark in design and technology, continuing Nissan’s proud history of innovation for the masses. This exciting 3D installation brings that powerful message to spectators in a way many will never have experienced digital content before. We are delighted to be launching our flagship car with this innovative customer experience that will equally excite those watching in London, or seeing digital footage online.”

The work was created by Scott Andrews and Leigh Gilbert, with production handled by Pixel Artworks. The media agency is Manning Gottlieb OMD and the outdoor specialist is Talon Outdoor.

Designed, engineered and manufactured in the UK, the all-new Nissan Qashqai is available with a new electrified petrol mild hybrid powertrain, and boasts a sleeker and roomier design than its predecessors.

SOURCE: Nissan