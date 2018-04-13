Nissan Brazil reaches milestone: 30,000 cars made for export

Nissan Industrial Complex in Resende, Brazil, has achieved the milestone of 30,000 cars made for overseas markets. The timing coincides with the second anniversary of the plant’s export program, which is exponentially growing due to an increased demand in Latin America.

The numbers speak for themselves. During the first year of the export project, the plant produced 10,000 units for overseas markets. In its second year, there was a 200% increase. This extraordinary improvement is evidenced by the numbers of the period between November 2017 and March 2018, when the Nissan March, Nissan Versa and Nissan Kicks export models were responsible for a leap from 20,000 to 30,000 units. In only the last five months, an increase of 10,000 exports units was registered, which is equal to the same volume sent to other countries in the first year of the program.

This is in part due to the success of Nissan Kicks as the ultimate addition to the brand’s export portfolio. Since December, the Argentinian market started to sell the crossover produced at the Resende Industrial Complex. Argentina had already been receiving the March hatchback and the Versa sedan from Brazil’s plant. Both models made in Brazil are also sold in Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.

“The Resende Industrial Complex’s export program proves that Nissan believes in the potential of Latin America”said Wesley Custódio, Production director of Nissan Brasil. “The start of Kicks exports to Argentina, at the end of last year, demonstrates how Resende Industrial Complex is becoming a major exports hub, thanks to its Japanese premium quality models equipped with an array of technology features. With each milestone reached, the plant consolidates as a strategic part of the Nissan business plan in Latin America,” Custódio concluded.

