Nissan: Autonomous mobility service pilot program to commence in Yokohama City

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., BOLDLY Inc., Premier Aid Inc., and Keikyu Corporation, today jointly announce details of an autonomous mobility service pilot program to be conducted in Yokohama. The pilot program will run from November 27, 2025 through to January 30, 2026, in urban areas of Yokohama including Minato Mirai, Sakuragi-cho and Kannai. In collaboration with the City of Yokohama, the four companies will operate a fleet of five autonomous*1 vehicles based on the Nissan Serena minivan.

A dedicated remote monitoring control center named ‘PLOT48’ will be established in the nearby Minato Mirai district. The pilot program aims to identify operational challenges and develop an ecosystem that supports the launch of commercial services starting from FY27.

In conjunction with the launch of the pilot program, recruitment of up to 300 members of the public, who can act as ‘general monitors,’ during the trial also begins today. Those that sign up as monitors will receive free transport within 26 locations along the route, in return for providing feedback that will be used to enhance operations.

Roles of each company

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.: Will lead the planning and execution of the pilot program; as well as supply and operate the autonomous vehicles.

BOLDLY Inc.: Will provide the remote monitoring system to support the autonomous driving services.

Premier Aid Inc.: Will operate on-board monitoring system and provide passenger support in the event of an incident or emergency.

Keikyu Corporation: Will support the development of operational and management frameworks from the perspective of a transportation operator.

Pilot program details

Service area: Yokohama, Minato Mirai, Sakuragi-cho, Kannai and Chinatown districts

Duration: Thursday, November 27, 2025 – Friday, January 30, 2026

Note: Service will be suspended from Saturday, December 20 to Tuesday, January 6 for the year-end and New Year holidays

Operating days: Tuesday through Friday

Operating hours: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Passenger capacity per vehicle: three

Number of vehicles: five

Number of boarding/drop-off locations: 26

Boarding location map:

General monitor recruitment details

Number of participants: approximately 300

Application period: Friday, October 3 – Friday, October 31

Application method: Applicants can visit the official website (https://www.easy-ride.com) kindly note the website is in Japanese.

Participation fee: free

Additional requirements:

Attendance at a pre-briefing session

Signing of a participation consent form

Cooperation with surveys and questionnaires during the pilot period

Based on the results of this pilot program, the four participating companies aim to launch commercial services starting from FY27. These services will utilize driverless autonomous*2 vehicles equipped with remote monitoring systems, contributing to solutions for local transportation challenges and promoting a new mobility service that enables easy and accessible movement for all.

*1 Equivalent to SAE Level 2 autonomous driving with a safety driver onboard

*2 Equivalent to SAE Level 4 fully autonomous, driverless operation

