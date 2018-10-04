Nissan Australia to electrify a third of its volume

Led by the launch of the new Nissan LEAF, Nissan is preparing for the expected spike in electrification and electric vehicle interest and sales

Nissan has announced that during the current mid-term plan, one third of its Australian volume will include electric technology.

Led by the launch of the new Nissan LEAF – which heralds a new era of electrification for the company – Nissan is preparing for the expected spike in electrification and electric vehicle interest and sales.

At an electrification thought leadership event in Sydney, Nissan spoke about the new Nissan LEAF and made this important future-orientated announcement.

“Electrified vehicles will represent a third of Nissan volume in Australia during our mid-term plan,” said Nissan Australia managing director, Stephen Lester. “By introducing more electric alternatives on several of our key models, we will make mass market electrification a reality. I have no doubt electric vehicles will be a success here, and sooner than many think, and Nissan is planning for this now to ensure we meet the future needs of the buyer.”