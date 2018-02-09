Nissan Armada Snow Patrol debuts at 2018 Chicago Auto Show

The Nissan Armada Snow Patrol, which makes its world debut this week at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show, takes Nissan’s flagship SUV to new heights – literally. With its three-inch suspension lift, extreme off-road tires, massive front bumper, light bar and roof rack, the one-off Snow Patrol project takes Armada out of the carpool line and onto snow covered mountains – returning Armada to its roots as an adventure-ready off-roader.

“While the 2018 Armada drives like a luxury sedan, it has a long off-road heritage as the Nissan Patrol, a global expedition vehicle,” said Billy Hayes, division vice president, Commercial Vehicles and Trucks, Nissan North America, Inc. “As part of our celebration of winter at the Chicago Auto Show, we wanted to remind our growing family of Armada owners and enthusiasts that this full-size SUV stands ready to take you to the mountains, or at least safely through Chicago streets covered in lake effect snow.”

Armada has been on a winning streak since the second-generation design was introduced for the 2017 year – with sales last year increasing 154 percent over 2016, making it the fastest growing SUV in its class1. Buyers have been attracted to Armada’s unmatched combination of best-in-class2 standard 390 horsepower, full-feature 8-passenger interior and class-exclusive Intelligent Rear View Mirror (I-RVM)3.

And, with a standard towing capacity4 of 8,500 pounds for both 4WD and 2WD models (when properly equipped), Armada can easily handle a trailer load of snowmobiles – even one carrying the Nissan 370Zki – a “snowmobile” created from a Nissan 370Z Roadster. The Nissan 370Zki is also on display at the Chicago Auto Show, hooked up to the Armada Snow Patrol.

As for the transformation from showroom stock to full Snow Patrol outfitting, the focus was on fitting more aggressive wheels and tires – and outfitting the exterior with the tools for extreme winter driving. “With its rugged fully-boxed ladder frame, powerful V8, advanced all-wheel drive system and easily engaged Snow Mode setting on the 4WD Mode Control dial, Armada is ready to tackle the most adverse climate situations. The Armada Snow Patrol takes it to the next level,” said Hayes.

The project build started with the installation of a complete suspension lift kit from Pro Comp – giving additional clearance for the new 35-inch tall Pro Comp MT2 maximum traction extreme off-road tires. The new tires are mounted on 20×9-inch Cognito Series 61 wheels with a Satin Black milled finish.

To help safely navigate backwoods trails, the Armada Snow Patrol’s front end was beefed up with a Smittybilt off-road bumper with grille protector bar and winch mount with 12,000-pound capacity winch. Helping light the Snow Patrol’s way is a roof-mounted DR36 double row LED light bar with flood and spot capabilities, along with a pair of grille-mounted 5-inch LED round motorsports lights.

M-1A running boards/rock sliders were added to help prevent road debris damage, and to supplement the Armada’s large interior cargo space, a one-piece Defender rack was mounted to the roof.

Inside, premium leather-wrapped front seats with pearl color surfaces and cement color perforated inserts, cobalt color wings, contrasting cobalt stitching and Armada Snow Patrol logo seatback inserts were added. A custom body wrap by Icon Image Graphics, with special Armada Snow Patrol logo, was the final touch.

“The Armada Snow Patrol project was completed using readily available aftermarket parts – thanks especially to Pro Comp and Katzkin – showing owners how easy it is to take their family adventures to the next level even in some of winter’s most severe conditions,” said Hayes. “We think this vehicle is going to attract a lot of attention among visitors to the Chicago Auto Show.”

Nissan Armada Snow Patrol Project Build Specifications

Base Vehicle: 2018 Nissan Armada full-size SUV

Drivetrain: 390-horsepower 5.6-liter DOHC Endurance® V8; 7-speed automatic transmission with overdrive, manual mode and Synchronized Rev Control and tow/haul mode for enhanced performance and fuel efficiency; all-wheel drive; 8,500-pound maximum towing capacity (when properly equipped)

Modifications:

Modification Supplier Wheels – Cognito Series 61

20×9, Satin Black milled Pro Comp Tires – Pro Comp MT2 maximum traction extreme off-road, 35×12.50R20 Pro Comp Suspension lift kit – 2-inch front/1-inch rear level lift Pro Comp Off-road bumper – M1A2 with grille protector bar, XRC 12,000-lb winch Smittybilt Side steps – M1A2 Smittybilt Fog lights – 5-inch LED round motorsports lights Pro Comp Light Bar – Explorer Lighting S4 LED Cube and LED light bars Pro Comp Sport overfenders – M-1 fender flares with 2-inches extra tire coverage, stainless steel rivets Smittybilt Roof rack – Defender one-piece, 4′ x 4′ Smittybilt Weather shields Nissan Australia Front seats – Premium leather-wrapped front seats, pearl color with cement color perforated inserts and cobalt wings and contrasting stitching, Armada Snow Patrol logo seatback inserts Katzkin Geometric body wrap Icon Image Graphics All-weather floor liners Weather Tech

The Nissan Armada Snow Patrol and Nissan 370Zki will be on public display at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show, which runs Feb. 10th through Feb. 19th at Chicago’s McCormick Place.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.