Nissan Armada secures IIHS 2025 Top Safety Pick+ rating

Full-size SUV recognized for strong performance under tougher new crash tests

The all-new 2025 Nissan Armada has been awarded a Top Safety Pick+ rating, the highest honor by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). This award reflects Armada’s strong results under the more stringent IIHS testing protocols.

“The 2025 Armada’s performance in the tougher IIHS tests recognizes our focus to deliver the highest levels of safety,” said Vinay Shahani, senior vice president of U.S. marketing and sales, Nissan Americas. “Families count on full-size SUVs for protection – the all-new Armada delivers that when it matters most.”

In 2024, IIHS updated its moderate overlap front crash test to include a second dummy positioned behind the driver, simulating a small adult woman or 12-year-old child. To earn the Top Safety Pick+ rating, vehicles must achieve a “Good” rating in this test, which evaluates injury risk to second-row passengers. Additionally, vehicles must achieve “Good” ratings in the small overlap front and updated side impact tests, as well as “Acceptable” or “Good” ratings in evaluations of pedestrian front crash prevention and come with standard “Acceptable” or “Good” rated headlights.

The all-new 2025 Nissan Armada reinvigorates the full-size SUV segment with impressive technology, capability and premium interior features. Nissan Safety Shield® 3601 is standard on all grades, while available features like Invisible Hood View2 and Front Wide View3 enhance convenience and visibility. Introduced for the 2025 model year, Armada now offers its first-ever PRO-4X grade delivering off-road capability, including all-terrain tires, an increased approach angle, underbody skid plates, an electronic locking rear differential and Adaptive Electronic Air Suspension4.

1 Nissan Safety Shield technologies can’t prevent all collisions or warn in all situations. See Owner’s Manual for important safety information.

2 Invisible Hood View cannot eliminate blind spots and does not warn of moving objects. Driver should always check surroundings before driving. See Owner’s Manual for safety information.

3 Front Wide View cannot eliminate blind spot and does not warn of moving objects. Driver should always check surroundings before driving. See Owner’s Manual for safety information.

4 Available feature. Lowering and raising action for Access mode can only be performed when vehicle is at a complete stop and parked. Please see Nissan Owner’s Manual for full details and information before using.

SOURCE: Nissan