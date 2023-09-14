Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE is a ‘Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems’ winner for 2023

Advanced, all-electric powertrain delivers quiet comfort, enhanced driver confidence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Nissan Ariya’s dual motor e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system1 is named to “Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems” list for 2023.

Further cementing its position as an industry-leading electric vehicle, the newest accolade for Ariya comes in a year when Wards also recognized the model for having one of the 10 Best Interiors & UX.

Nissan’s 2023 achievement marks the brand’s 20th award since Wards started recognizing the highest levels of achievement in automotive powertrain engineering in 1995. Ariya is the second Nissan EV powertrain to receive an award following the LEAF in 2011 – the first time Wards recognized an electric motor.

“e-4ORCE provides great drivability for a family vehicle. It’s not just about strong launch, but also in higher-speed passing maneuvers where some BEVs can feel a little weak,” said Drew Winter, WardsAuto contributing editor and Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems judge. “This is a strong and technically competent family vehicle that offers consumers an impressive mix of power and range options.”

“The Ariya is a revelation in Sport mode with a floored accelerator,” said Christie Schweinsberg, Wards intelligence analyst and Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems judge. “‘Wow’ is all I can say about the gravitational force exerted on my face and neck. It moves pretty darn fast in Standard and Eco modes too. The Ariya is so quiet and smooth, and acceleration so linear, that you can quickly exceed the speed limit if you’re not careful.”

Ariya models with e-4ORCE technology use dual electric motors to deliver power to all four wheels. The “e” in e-4ORCE stands for Nissan’s 100% electric motor drive system. “4ORCE” (pronounced force) refers to the vehicle’s physical power and energy, with “4” representing all-wheel control.

By specifically managing power output and braking performance for smoothness and stability, e-4ORCE enhances driver confidence by tracing the steered driving line over almost any road surface.

The Wards award winners are decided by a panel of journalists with extensive experience evaluating vehicle powertrains on factors including horsepower, torque, noise, efficiency, comparative specifications and applications of new technology. This year, the judges tested 32 all-new or vastly improved propulsion systems, putting them through the paces of daily life – commuting, road trips and running errands.

Nissan Ariya represents the best of Nissan design, technology, performance and sustainability. Its smooth, powerful acceleration and available ProPILOT Assist 2.02 advanced driver assistance technology elevate Ariya’s driving capabilities and make it the perfect partner for daily freeway commutes and road trips alike.

