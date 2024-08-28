Nissan approves enhanced Fermata Energy FE-20 bidirectional charger and V2X Platform for use with Nissan LEAF

Nissan has approved an enhanced Fermata Energy bidirectional charger for use with Nissan LEAF

Nissan has approved an enhanced Fermata Energy bidirectional charger for use with Nissan LEAF. As the first mass-produced bidirectional-enabled electric vehicle, the Nissan LEAF is the only fully electric passenger vehicle in the U.S. able to supply energy to the grid.

The next-generation Fermata Energy FE-20 bidirectional charger received the required UL and CHAdeMO standards approval, passed key Nissan requirements and is approved for use with the Nissan LEAF. The FE-20 charger can charge a Nissan LEAF’s battery or can send energy stored in the parked vehicle back to a building or power grid to help offset peak energy demand, potentially helping save money with the electric utility.1

In a proof-of-concept trial of Fermata Energy’s bidirectional Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology at Nissan Americas Headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, the FE-20’s predecessor, the FE-15, helped reduce electricity bills by more than $9,450 over four years – or nearly $2,000 annually on average.

Given the positive results of the FE-15 trial, it is anticipated the next-generation Fermata Energy FE-20 bidirectional charger and latest generation Fermata Energy intelligent V2X software platform will build on its earlier success with these enhancements:

33% more power

UL 1741-SA certification

Support of IEEE 2030.5 for Common Smart Inverter Profile (CSIP) operation per California Rule 21

Optimized design resulting in faster, less expensive manufacturing

Lower retail cost

These enhancements will help support improved access to Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology for Nissan dealers and Nissan fleet customers aiming to help them optimize their energy usage and potentially reduce charging and utility usage costs.

“The FE-20 is the latest generation Fermata Energy bidirectional charger and advanced, intelligent V2X software bringing enhanced technology and features that optimize the full bidirectional charger capabilities of Nissan LEAF,” said Kent O’Hara, president of Nissan’s 4R battery business. “In 2013, Nissan LEAF became the first fully bidirectional-capable electric vehicle launched in the U.S. with a proven track record in the advanced area of Vehicle-Grid Integration (VGI). The FE-20 offers valuable energy cost reduction capability to Nissan LEAF fleet customers.”

Use of the Fermata Energy FE-20 charger and V2X software platform does not impact the vehicle’s warranty.

Fermata Energy’s V2X software platform monitors a building’s electrical usage and can elect to draw power from the Nissan LEAF’s battery during high-demand, high-cost periods; in certain states, parked Nissan LEAF vehicles compatible with bidirectional charging (model year 2013 and later) may send energy stored in the battery to the electrical grid during high-demand times.1

There are currently over 30 proven V2G installations in the U.S. using Fermata Energy chargers and its V2X software platform with Nissan LEAF vehicles, aimed at helping fleets and dealerships optimize their energy usage and reduce costs.

SOURCE: Nissan