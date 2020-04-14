Nissan appoints Jordi Vila as senior vice president marketing and sales for Asia and Oceania

Nissan announces the appointment of Jordi Vila as senior vice president, marketing and sales, for Nissan in Asia and Oceania. Jordi will report to Yutaka Sanada, MC Chairman and head of Nissan in Asia and Oceania, effective since April 1, 2020.

With a strong track-record at Nissan for 31 years, Jordi will be responsible for sales operations, marketing, product planning, aftersales customer quality and network development across the Asia and Oceania region. Additionally, he will oversee the marketing vision and direction of the Nissan brand, with the objective to strengthen and invigorate its positioning across the region. As well as continue optimizing processes and organization in close collaboration with National Sales Companies (NSCs) and importers.

Since joining Nissan in 1989, Jordi has held several leadership positions in Nissan, mostly across Europe. Until recently, he was vice president of sales operations for Nissan Europe. Prior to this, he led Nissan’s teams as managing director in the Nordics and the Netherlands. And previously held various roles in marketing, sales, fleet, customer quality and network development, importer management, and light commercial vehicles, both in markets and at regional headquarters.

“As we drive strategically towards sustainable growth, our goal is to have the best talent to direct all our efforts towards becoming one of the top brands for customers in the region. I am confident that Jordi is the right leader to support this vision,” said Yutaka Sanada, MC Chairman and head of Nissan in Asia and Oceania.

Originally from Spain, Jordi holds an MA in Law from the Barcelona Central University, an MBA from Instituto Catalan de Formacion Empresarial, and a Masters degree in Foreign Trade at CEDEIN (Centro de Estudios de Economia Internacional).

Jordi will succeed Vincent Wijnen, who has moved onto a new challenge outside of Nissan.

SOURCE: Nissan