Nissan announces U.S. pricing for 2019 Rogue Sport

Nissan today announced pricing for the 2019 Rogue Sport crossover, which is available now at Nissan dealers nationwide. It has a starting MSRP1 of $22,240 USD for the Rogue Sport S front-wheel drive model.

The popular Nissan Rogue Sport adds a number of significant enhancements for the 2019 model year – led by the addition of available ProPILOT Assist, Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology, an updated audio system with standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ and available Bose® Audio System with nine speakers.

Nissan’s innovative Rear Door Alert system is now standard on all grade levels and one new exterior color, Scarlet Ember Tintcoat, is also added. Contents of the SV Technology Package and SL Premium Package have also been revised.

The 2019 Rogue Sport is offered in front-wheel and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive configurations, and in three well-equipped grade levels – S, SV and SL.

Source: Nissan