Nissan announces U.S. pricing for 2019 370Z Coupe, 370Z NISMO and 370Z Roadster

Nissan today announced U.S. pricing for the 2019 370Z Coupe, 370Z NISMO and 370Z Roadster, which are on sale now at Nissan dealers nationwide. The starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRPs)1 for the entry-level 370Z Coupe and 370Z Roadster, as well as the high-performance 370Z NISMO, remain unchanged from 2018 – $29,990, $41,820 and $45,690 respectively.

Nissan’s iconic 370Z Coupe enters 2019 with two new color themes for the 370Z Heritage Edition – Deep Blue Pearl and Pearl White, as well as Magnetic Black – along with standard auto-dimming rearview mirror with RearView Monitor. In addition, the previous Touring and Sport Tech trim levels are combined into a new Sport Touring grade.

The flagship 370Z NISMO returns to the simpler 370Z NISMO name for 2019, removing the “NISMO Tech” nomenclature used for the 2018 model year. Otherwise the 370Z NISMO carries over all of the significant changes from 2018 – including the Dunlop SP Sport MAXX GT600 high-performance tires and addition of the EXEDY® high-performance clutch for 6-speed manual transmission equipped models.

The 2019 Nissan 370Z Roadster continues to offer an unmatched balance of dynamic performance, sculptured styling, innovative technology and exceptional value – along with the exhilaration of pure open-air motoring. It is offered in three trim levels: 370Z Roadster, 370Z Touring Roadster and 370Z Sport Touring Roadster. For 2019, the 370Z Roaster adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror with RearView Monitor as standard on all models.

The 2019 Nissan Z® is offered in a total of 10 models – five 370Z Coupe models, two 370Z NISMO models and three 370Z Roadster models. Complete details on all 2019 370Z models are available at NissanNews.com.

2019 Nissan 370Z Coupe

Following major enhancements for the 2018 model year – including a revised exterior featuring dark headlight treatment, dark tinted rear combination lights, a blackout rear lower fascia and redesigned 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheel design – Nissan’s iconic 370Z Coupe enters 2019 with two new color themes for the 370Z Heritage Edition, standard auto-dimming rearview mirror with RearView Monitor, and the combining of the previous Touring and Sport Tech trim levels into a new Sport Touring grade.

The 2019 370Z Coupe Heritage Edition package again offers a unique appearance and is now available in three exterior colors. The previous Magnetic Black Heritage Edition (gloss silver graphics and yellow interior trim) is joined by the new Deep Blue Pearl Heritage Edition (black outside mirrors, gloss silver decals, yellow interior trim) and Pearl White Heritage Edition (black outside mirrors, gloss black decals, yellow interior trim).

The 2019 Nissan 370Z Coupe once again offers extraordinary performance, design and an unmatched heritage. Each 370Z model comes equipped with a standard 332-horsepower 3.7-liter DOHC V6 engine with Variable Valve Event and Lift Control (VVEL), and choice of 6-speed manual transmission with an available SynchroRev Match® synchronized downshift rev matching system or a 7-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices* (MSRP) for the 2019 Nissan 370Z Coupe:

370Z Coupe 6MT $29,990 USD 370Z Coupe 7AT $31,390 USD 370Z Coupe Sport 6MT $33,720 USD 370Z Coupe Sport Touring 6MT $38,090 USD 370Z Coupe Sport Touring 7AT $39,390 USD

Destination and Handling $885.

2019 Nissan 370Z Coupe NISMO

For Nissan 370Z enthusiasts, one model stands above the rest: the 370Z NISMO. It’s the one wearing the instantly recognized black-and-red NISMO badge. For 2019, it returns to the simpler 370Z NISMO name, removing the “NISMO Tech” nomenclature used for the 2018 model year.

Again in 2019, the 370Z NISMO’s GT-R-inspired functional and fully integrated aerodynamic body pieces provide an aggressive and more aerodynamic appearance, along with optimizing front and rear downforce. The standard 19-inch NISMO super-lightweight forged aluminum-alloy wheels by RAYS feature a twin-five spoke design and a charcoal gray machine-finish. Inside, the unique NISMO-styled interior features black-and-red Recaro® leather-appointed seats with Alcantara® accents.

The 370Z NISMO is powered by a potent 350-horsepower 3.7-liter DOHC V6 engine with Variable Valve Event and Lift Control (VVEL). Torque is rated at 276 lb-ft. Two transmission choices are offered for the 370Z NISMO model – a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission with standard SynchroRev Match® or a refined 7-speed automatic with Downshift Rev Matching (DRM), Adaptive Shift Control and manual shift mode with paddle shifters.

The 370Z NISMO Tech also features a refined 4-wheel independent suspension, NISMO-branded strut tower brace for enhanced body rigidity and a pair of performance dampers to help minimize road-input vibrations and help contribute to the 370Z NISMO’s high levels of handling and performance feel. Large Nissan Sport Brakes and a Viscous Limited-Slip Differential (VLSD) are also standard.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices* (MSRP) for the 2019 Nissan 370Z NISMO:

370Z Coupe NISMO 6MT $45,690 USD 370Z Coupe NISMO 7AT $47,090 USD

Destination and Handling $885.

2019 Nissan 370Z Roadster

The 2019 Nissan 370Z Roadster is available in a choice of three well-equipped grades: 370Z, 370Z Touring Roadster and 370ZSport Touring Roadster. For 2019, the 370Z Roaster adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror with RearView Monitor as standard on all models.

The convertible top, which is designed to provide a sleek silhouette matching the 370Z Coupe’s stunning styling with the top up or down, features an easy, single-action open-close operation. The 370Z Roadster’s interior is completely driver-centric, with its three-layer design grouping items by how a driver sees information, operates the controls and is held in place – so drivers feel completely connected and engaged.

The 370Z Roadster’s outstanding performance is anchored by a 332-horsepower 3.7-liter DOHC V6 engine with Variable Valve Event and Lift Control (VVEL) matched with an electronically controlled 7-speed automatic transmission with Downshift Rev Matching (DRM) and standard paddle shifters. Responsive handling is provided by a refined 4-wheel independent suspension.

Along with the long list of standard equipment on the base 370Z Roadster, including Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System, USB input and black-finished 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, the 370Z Roadster Touring adds Nissan Navigation System with 7.0-inch touch-sensitive display, Bose® Audio System, cooling and heated ventilated leather-appointed seats and RearView Monitor. The top-of-the-line 370Z Roadster Sport Touring includes Viscous Limited-Slip Differential, 19-inch RAYS super lightweight forged aluminum-alloy wheels and Nissan Sport Brakes.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices* (MSRP) for the 2019 Nissan 370Z Roadster:

370Z Roadster 7AT $41,820 USD 370Z Roadster Touring 7AT $46,570 USD 370Z Roadster Sport Touring 7AT $49,400 USD

Destination and Handling $885.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan’s operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles can be found online at www.NissanUSA.com and www.InfinitiUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media sites NissanNews.com and InfinitiNews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2017, the company sold 5.77 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.9 trillion yen. On April 1, 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world’s best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world’s largest automotive partnership, with combined sales of more than 10.6 million vehicles in calendar year 2017.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.