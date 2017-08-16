Nissan announces U.S. pricing for 2018 Versa Sedan

Nissan today announced a starting U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)1 of $11,990 for the 2018 Versa Sedan – unchanged from the past two model years (Versa Sedan S with 5-speed manual transmission).

For the new model year, Versa Sedan adds standard adjustable front headrests, map lamps and variable intermittent wipers for all grades, along with one new exterior color – Deep Blue Pearl. The 2018 Nissan Versa Sedan is available now at Nissan dealers nationwide.

The 2018 Versa Sedan is offered in three grade levels and two transmission choices. The popular SV Special Edition Package, introduced last year, continues in 2018 with a price of just $500. The SV Special Edition includes an array of popular features – 15-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, fog lights, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 5.0-inch color display audio, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately), Streaming audio via Bluetooth®, Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant, RearView Monitor and more.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP)1 for the 2018 Nissan Versa Sedan:

Destination and handling $885.

All 2018 Versa Sedan models are equipped with a 109-horsepower 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine with a range of fuel efficiency-enhancing technologies. The available Xtronic transmission utilizes an auxiliary gearbox using planetary gearing, helping enhance efficiency and provide driving enjoyment through new-generation D-mode step shift programming. Fuel economy with the Xtronic transmission is rated at 31 mpg city, 39 mpg highway and 34 mpg combined.

The Versa Sedan’s spacious interior offers unexpected leg and headroom to seat five comfortably. Convenience features include available RearView Monitor and Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant.

To learn more about the 2018 Nissan Versa Sedan, visit www.nissannews.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.