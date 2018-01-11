Nissan announces U.S. pricing for 2018 Rogue Sport

Nissan today announced U.S. pricing for the 2018 Rogue Sport crossover, which is on sale now at Nissan dealers nationwide. The Rogue Sport, which joined the Nissan crossover and SUV lineup near the end of the 2017 model year, enters 2018 with just a few refinements to its optional package naming and content.

The 2018 Rogue Sport is offered in front-wheel and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive configurations, and in three well-equipped grade levels – S, SV and SL.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP)1 for the 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport:

Rogue Sport S FWD $21,640 USD Rogue Sport SV FWD $23,240 USD Rogue Sport SL FWD $26,290 USD Rogue Sport S AWD $22,990 USD Rogue Sport SV AWD $24,590 USD Rogue Sport SL AWD $27,640 USD

Destination and Handling $975.

For 2018, the new SV Technology Package (previously named the SV Premium Package) now includes the contents of the previous SV All-Weather Package, including Quick Comfort® heated driver’s and front passenger seats, Remote Engine Start System2 with Intelligent Climate Control, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, fog lights, leather-wrapped shift knob and heated outside mirrors.

The SL Premium Package now includes the content of the previous SL Platinum Package – including Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI), and Automatic Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection.

Again in 2018, Rogue Sport shares many of the design, utility and technology attributes that have made Rogue Nissan’s best-selling vehicle in the United States. Rogue Sport is slightly smaller, sportier and more affordable for younger, urban SUV buyers than Rogue. These buyers are looking for much more space than a compact sedan, while still seeking the maneuverability and fun-to-drive feel that Rogue Sport delivers.

As fitting of the Rogue Sport name, its fun-to-drive performance credentials are achieved by a combination of a 141-horsepower 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder engine, Xtronic transmission with Eco Mode switch and a 4-wheel independent suspension.

Available technology includes RearView Monitor, Siri® Eyes Free, NissanConnectSM with Navigation and Mobile Apps, 7.0-inch color touch-screen display, Nissan Voice Recognition for navigation and audio, SiriusXM® Travel Link and SiriusXM® Traffic (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately), NissanConnect Services powered by SiriusXM® (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately), USB connection port for iPod® interface and other compatible devices, Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System, Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant, Streaming audio via Bluetooth® and Remote Engine Start2. Also available is the advanced Intelligent Around View® Monitor (I-AVM) and Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC).

Rogue Sport also offers a comprehensive suite of Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield technologies. The list includes available Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI).

