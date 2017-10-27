Nissan announces U.S. pricing for 2018 NV200 Compact Cargo

Nissan today announced U.S. pricing for the 2018 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo van, which is on sale now at Nissan dealers nationwide with a starting MSRP of $21,7801. The 2018 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo is designed to help business owners navigate their way through the challenges of tight spaces and tight deadlines – combining a small exterior footprint and excellent fuel efficiency with a large cargo capacity and outstanding versatility.

For 2018, enhancements include:

Standard RearView Monitor

Standard 5.0-inch color audio display on all grades, with USB connection port of iPod® and other compatible devices, Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System, Streaming Audio via Bluetooth® and Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP)1 for the 2018 Nissan NV200:

NV200 S $21,780 USD NV200 SV $22,780 USD

Destination and Handling $975.

Every 2018 NV200 Compact Cargo also offers America’s Best Commercial Van Warranty2, with basic limited warranty coverage of 5 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first. The powertrain limited warranty is also 5 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

About the 2018 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo

The NV200 Compact Cargo van’s smart functionality features include a small turning radius for easy parking and maneuvering in city traffic, plus a comfortable, commanding driving position. The passenger seat includes a fold-down feature, providing a convenient worktable. Integrated mounting points are included to allow for third party upfitting of racks and bins. Available technology includes Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System, RearView Monitor and Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant.

Powering the front-wheel-drive Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo is a 131-horsepower 2.0-liter inline 4-cylinder engine matched with an updated, next-gen Xtronic transmission. Fuel economy3 is rated at 24 mpg city, along with 26 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined.

The NV200 Compact Cargo is offered in two grades, S and SV, along with a number of option packages that allow buyers to create the exact package for their specific business needs.

For photography and additional information about the 2018 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo, along with the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please visit nissannews.com.

