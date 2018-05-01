Nissan announces U.S. pricing for 2018.5 Rogue Sport – Automatic Emergency Braking now standard on all models ADD TO BASKET PRINT

Nissan today announced that the popular Rogue Sport is now available with standard Auto Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) on all 2018.5 models. The mid-year update also includes standard Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) on the Rogue Sport SL grade. ICC has also been added to the SV Technology Package. The 2018.5 Rogue Sport is available now at Nissan dealers nationwide.

Rogue Sport joins seven other 2018 Nissan models, representing more than one million sales, in offering standard Automatic Emergency Braking – Altima, LEAF, Maxima, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue and Sentra. Automatic Emergency Braking, which can help avoid or reduce the severity of potential frontal collisions, is an element of Nissan Safety Shield technologies.

“We’re making Automatic Emergency Braking standard across all grades of our best-selling models, including the exciting and affordable Rogue Sport. It’s part of our comprehensive vision for helping reduce fatalities known as Nissan Intelligent Mobility,” said Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America, Inc.

The 2018.5 Rogue Sport is offered in front-wheel and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive configurations, and in three well-equipped grade levels – S, SV and SL.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP)1 for the 2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport:

Rogue Sport S FWD $22,110 USD Rogue Sport SV FWD $23,740 USD Rogue Sport SL FWD $27,190 USD Rogue Sport S AWD $23,460 USD Rogue Sport SV AWD $25,090 USD Rogue Sport SL AWD $28,540 USD

Destination and Handling $975.

The Rogue Sport shares many of the design, utility and technology attributes that have made Rogue Nissan’s best-selling vehicle in the United States. Rogue Sport is slightly smaller, sportier and more affordable for younger, urban SUV buyers than Rogue. These buyers are looking for much more space than a compact sedan, while still seeking the maneuverability and fun-to-drive feel that Rogue Sport delivers.

As fitting of the Rogue Sport name, its fun-to-drive performance credentials are achieved by a combination of a 141-horsepower 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder engine, Xtronic transmission with Eco Mode switch and a 4-wheel independent suspension.

Available technology includes RearView Monitor, Siri® Eyes Free, NissanConnectSMwith Navigation and Mobile Apps, 7.0-inch color touch-screen display, Nissan Voice Recognition for navigation and audio, SiriusXM® Travel Link and SiriusXM® Traffic (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately), NissanConnect Services powered by SiriusXM® (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately).

Other available features include Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System, Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant, Streaming audio via Bluetooth® and Remote Engine Start2, Intelligent Around View® Monitor (I-AVM), Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI).

For more information on the 2018.5 Rogue Sport and the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please visit nissannews.com.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan’s operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2016, the company sold 5.63 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.72 trillion yen. In fiscal 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world’s best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has a global workforce of 247,500 and has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999. In 2016, Nissan acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world’s largest automotive partnership, with combined annual sales of more than 10.6 million vehicles in calendar year 2017.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

