Nissan announces terms and condition of its sustainability bonds to raise 200 billion yen

Accelerating investment in zero emission mobility and further promoting sustainability

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has today decided the terms and conditions for the issuance of sustainability bonds that will raise 200 billion yen. The issuance is comprised of a “SAKURA” bonds for retail investors and a wholesale bonds.

The bonds represent the second tranche of funds that Nissan has raised since the launch of its Sustainable Finance Framework in July 2022. Together with the green syndicated loan announced in November, Nissan is increasing the momentum of its investments to become a truly sustainable company.

The funds will be invested in eligible green and sustainability projects defined in the framework. This covers key areas including the design, development, and manufacturing of electric vehicle and autonomous driving, among others.

With a second-party review conducted by Sustainalytics, Nissan has aligned its framework with the Green Bond Principle 2021, Social Bond Principle 2021, Sustainability Bond Guideline 2021, Green Loan Principle 2021, and Social Loan Principle 2021.

The issuance of the bond represents the initiative that positions sustainability at the core of Nissan’s business, reflecting its corporate purpose of “Driving innovation to enrich people’s lives.” Nissan is accelerating electrification and technological innovation to empower journeys and society with a range of electrified vehicles of high value to customers.

Bond overview

Name of Bond #66 Unsecured bonds

(With inter-bond pari passu clause)

(Sustainability Bonds)

Nickname: SAKURA bonds #67 and #68 Unsecured bonds

(With inter-bond pari passu clause)

(Sustainability Bonds) Investors Retail Wholesale Settlement date February 6, 2023 January 27, 2023 Issuance amount 140 billion JPY 60 billion JPY Maturity Three years Three years and Five years Underwriters Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. – BofA Securities Japan Co., Ltd.

SOURCE: Nissan