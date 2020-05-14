Nissan announces senior management changes for North America

Nissan is making changes to the management team for North America as it continues to execute the North America Transformation Plan working closely with dealer partners to improve quality of sales and profitability while revamping its product portfolio to be among the freshest in the industry.

José Luis Valls, president and chairman, Nissan North America, and executive vice president, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has resigned and will leave the company for family and personal reasons effective June 15 to facilitate a smooth transition.

Jérémie Papin then will oversee the region as vice chairman, Nissan North America, reporting to Christian Vandenhende, vice-chief performance officer and chief quality officer, Nissan Motor Co. Papin, who currently serves as senior vice president, administration & finance, has taken a central role in the Nissan Transformation Plan ensuring the company is on track to meet its financial goals. Papin joined Nissan North America in 2018 from his role as global finance director, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, and vice president, corporate strategy & business development, Groupe Renault. Vandenhende will continue strong support with the leadership team working in the region for two weeks each month.

Mike Colleran, Nissan corporate vice president, is appointed senior vice president, marketing and sales, Nissan U.S., effective June 1. Colleran, currently global chairman of INFINITI Motor Company, will dually report to Papin and Vandenhende as a corporate officer. Colleran joins the Nissan North America turnaround team bringing a wealth of U.S. market expertise at this critical time having previously served as group vice president of INFINITI Americas and in multiple Nissan North America sales roles. Colleran is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He replaces Airton Cousseau who is named vice-chairman, Nissan Latin America.

“Over the past year, Nissan North America has been working under the leadership of José Valls to improve Nissan’s product, brand and sales power to build a quality, sustainable business for customers, dealers and employees,” said Nissan Motor Co. Chief Operating Officer and Board Member Ashwani Gupta. “We thank José for his inclusive leadership in the North America role and his vital contributions as chairman of Latin America and president of Nissan Mexicana.”

SOURCE: Nissan