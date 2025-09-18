Nissan announces senior management changes

Nissan announced today the following senior management changes, effective October 1, 2025

Nissan announced today the following senior management changes, effective October 1, 2025.

These changes reflect Nissan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen leadership, sharpen organizational focus, and foster a culture of empowerment and accountability. By clarifying leadership functions and reinforcing regional autonomy, Nissan is building a more agile and aligned organization that is better equipped to deliver on its strategic priorities and accelerate the Re:Nissan recovery plan.

AMIEO region

To empower the AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, and Oceania) region with greater autonomy and clarity and to support a more focused approach to global leadership, Nissan is implementing targeted organizational enhancements. These changes will reinforce AMIEO’s leadership role while fostering a culture of performance, collaboration, and innovation. They also enable the Chief Performance Officer to concentrate fully on global responsibilities as part of Nissan’s broader transformation efforts.

currently vice chairperson and senior vice president, Chief Finance, Administration and Strategy, AMIEO, is appointed chairperson, Management Committee for AMIEO Region. Messina will report to Guillaume Cartier, chief performance officer and will be based in Paris. Victorino (Vito) Esnaola, currently division general manager, Region Control, Marketing and Sales Control, and Free Cash Flow, is appointed senior vice president, Finance and Information Technology, AMIEO. Esnaola will report to Messina and will be based in Paris.

Global finance organization

To align financial strategy with business priorities, Nissan is enhancing its global Finance organization to drive efficiency, strengthen cross-functional collaboration, and empower teams with clearer accountability.

currently vice president, Global Internal Audit Office, is appointed corporate executive, Central Controller Revenue and Cost. In this role, Roberto will oversee region and function controller activities, and revenue and corporate operating profit. He will report to Leondis. Takahiko Ikushima, corporate executive will be appointed Global Controller and Tax and will continue to report to Papin.

Global audit

To ensure continuity and leadership in internal audit, Takeshi Mashiko, currently serving as general manager, Japan Internal Audit Office, will take over as Global Internal Audit Officer from Delgado. Mashiko will report to the Audit Committee.

Global marketability

Global Marketability will be integrated into the Product Planning organization to support competitor evaluation & target setting in the upstream phases in addition to downstream vehicle assessment. With this, there will be following changes.

vice president, Global Marketability Department, will transition to Nissan Motorsports & Customizing Co., Ltd. (NMC) as senior vice president, Corporate Strategy, Partnership and Transformation, reporting to Yutaka Sanada, CEO of NMC. Hirofumi Sawada, division general manager, Global Marketability Department, will succeed Croot as head of the department. Sawada will report to Richard Candler, vice president, Product Strategy and Product Planning Division.

SOURCE: Nissan