Nissan announces senior management changes

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced the following senior management changes.

Jan Brecht, corporate executive of Global IS/IT, has elected to leave Nissan to pursue outside opportunities, effective August 31. Since joining Nissan in 2024, Brecht’s extensive expertise has driven substantial updates and improvements in our IS/IT systems.

Shizuka Hirakawa, currently the division GM of the Business System Solution Division, will be appointed as the corporate executive of Global IS/IT, effective August 1. He will report directly to Jeremie Papin, CFO.

SOURCE: Nissan

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/nissan-announces-senior-management-changes-4/

