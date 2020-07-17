Nissan announces senior management changes

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced the following senior management appointments, effective August 1, 2020.

Toshihiro Hirai, currently corporate vice president, Powertrain & EV Engineering Division, is appointed senior vice president. Hirai will continue to head the Powertrain & EV Engineering Division and report to Alliance Executive Vice President Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi and Kunio Nakaguro, executive officer and executive vice president.

Kazuhiro Doi, currently vice president, Research Division, is appointed corporate vice president. Doi will continue to head the Research Division and report to Senior Vice President Takao Asami.

Tetsuo Sasaki, currently alliance global director, Connected Car and Services Engineering Division, is appointed vice president. Sasaki will continue to head the Connected Car and Services Engineering Division and report to Alliance Executive Vice President Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi and Kunio Nakaguro, executive officer and executive vice president.

Haruyoshi Kumura, fellow for research and development, will leave his position on July 31, 2020.

SOURCE: Nissan