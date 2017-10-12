Nissan announces senior management appointment

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. announced today that Anthony Thomas (Tony), most recently group CIO at GE Global, will assume the duties of CVP, CIO (chief information officer), Global IS/IT Nissan as of Oct. 23, 2017.

Thomas will be based at Nissan’s headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, and will report directly to CEO Hiroto Saikawa.

Thomas joined GE Global in 2015 and managed digital and information technology initiatives for all markets outside the U.S. Prior to joining GE Global, he held a number of key positions at companies such as Vodafone India Ltd., Citi and Ernst & Young LLP.

