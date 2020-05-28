Nissan announces proposal to close Barcelona Plant

Nissan today announced proposals to restructure its industrial operations in Barcelona.

The proposal includes the intention to close Nissan Barcelona Plant in Zona Franca and the nearby satellite plants of Montcada and Sant Andreu, from December 2020.

The plan follows a long study into future options for Nissan’s operations in Barcelona, and will now be subject to consultation with employee representatives.

Nissan operations in Avila and Cantabria, and Nissan’s sales and marketing operations in Spain, are unaffected by today’s announcement.

Announcing the proposal today, Nissan President and Chief Executive Officer, Makoto Uchida, said: “Nissan is taking action to secure a strong future for the company, in Europe and around the world. Europe remains an important region for Nissan, and this is why we are proposing steps to improve our position and our profitability in this highly competitive market.

“The proposal to pursue the closure of the Barcelona plant is a result of an extensive study to mitigate excess production capacity and improve overall competitiveness. This is not a direction we are taking lightly, but is designed to secure the strongest possible future for Nissan.”

Nissan has been manufacturing vehicles in Barcelona since 1983 and currently employs around 3,000 people in the area. In recent years market conditions have resulted in production volumes falling below 25% of plant capacity, impacting competitiveness.

Nissan Europe Chairman, Gianluca de Ficchy said: “We have a long history of manufacturing in Barcelona, so the proposal announced today will be very difficult for many people.

“As part of the consultation process, we are committed to discussing the plan in full transparency, and will be listening to the views of our staff representatives, employees and all of our partners in Catalonia and across Spain.”

Frank Torres, Nissan Divisional Vice President for the Russian market, has been appointed on top of his current responsibilities to lead the consultation process and, during this period, the operational leadership of Nissan’s Industrial Operations in Spain.

