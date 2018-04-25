Nissan announces North American management changes

Nissan is making several changes to its management team in North America as the company focuses on the key pillars of its “M.O.V.E. to 2022” midterm business plan. The mission of the six-year plan is to achieve sustainable growth and to lead the technology and business evolution of the automotive industry.

Changes are effective immediately unless otherwise noted.

Carlos Servin, who currently serves as both corporate vice president, Finance, Regions’ Performance Optimization, Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. (NML), and senior vice president, Finance, North America, will shift his focus solely to his global role. He will report to Hiroshi Karube, senior vice president, Global Controller, Accounting, Global Asset Management, NML.

Effective May 21, Jérémie Papin, Alliance global director, Finance, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and vice president, Corporate Strategy & Business Development, Groupe Renault, will replace Servin as senior vice president, Finance, North America. Papin has held a variety of leadership roles in finance, corporate planning, corporate strategy and business development for the Alliance and Renault. He will report functionally to Joe Peter, chief financial officer, NML, and regionally to Denis Le Vot, senior vice president, NML, and chairman, Nissan North America.

Wally Burchfield, vice president, Aftersales U.S., is named vice president, Regionalization, Nissan Division U.S. He will report to Billy Hayes, division vice president, Nissan Regional Operations, U.S.

Mike Soutter, division general manager, Aftersales, NML, will assume the additional role of vice president, Aftersales, U.S., replacing Burchfield. Soutter will report regionally to Dan Mohnke, senior vice president, Sales and Marketing & Operations, Nissan Division U.S., and globally to Masaaki Kanda, vice president, Global Aftersales, NML.

Advanced Planning and Product Planning

The following organization changes are being implemented within the North American Product Planning and Product Strategy group, effective April 30.

Tim Franklin, director, Trucks, SUV, LCV, is named to the newly created role of director, Full Model Change.

Keith St. Clair, director, INFINITI Product Planning, INFINITI Americas, is named to the new role of director, Lifecycle Management.

Jared Haslam, director, Product Planning Brand Integration, is named director, Advanced Planning.

Ken Kcomt, director, Passenger Cars, is named director, Product Planning Brand Integration.

Franklin, St. Clair, Haslam and Kcomt will all report to Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America.

Paul Hawson, senior manager, Advanced Planning, is promoted to director, INFINITI Product Planning, INFINITI Americas. Hawson will report to Michael Colleran, vice president, INFINITI Americas.

