Nissan announces management appointment

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NML), today announced that Toru Ihara, currently division general manager of Japan talent management, will be promoted to vice president effective Jan. 1, 2019

   December 19, 2018

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NML), today announced that Toru Ihara, currently division general manager of Japan talent management, will be promoted to vice president effective Jan. 1, 2019. He will be in charge of Japan Human Resources, Japan talent management, and will report to Corporate Vice President Yusuke Takahashi.

Close
Close