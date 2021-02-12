Nissan announces future plans for small vans in Europe

Nissan today confirmed plans for its next generation of small vans for customers in Europe.

Leveraging further the strength and scale of the Alliance, Nissan’s future range of small vans will be manufactured in Maubeuge, France, the Alliance’s small van center of excellence.

Although naming and detailed product information will be released closer to the launch date, Nissan has confirmed the range will include all-electric and internal combustion engine options, as well as commercial and passenger vehicle variants, with various size combinations.

Nissan’s Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said: “This future van announcement is more evidence of the strong momentum building for Nissan in Europe as we continue to advance our Nissan NEXT business transformation plan.

“Manufacturing our future products together with our Alliance partner brings competitive advantages for both companies and is another example of our win-win strategy.

“While it is too early to give any detailed product information, our customers can be sure they will have a strong Nissan identity and continue our mission of making the all-electric driving experience a viable option for everyone.”

Like the current Nissan NV250 van, which has been manufactured at the Renault Maubeuge plant since 2019, the next-generation model will be built on an Alliance platform alongside the next-generation Renault Kangoo.

The allocation of the next-generation of Nissan small vans to Maubeuge plant means that in the future, all of Nissan’s vans for European customers will be manufactured in France.

The next-generation all-electric van will continue the success of the Nissan e-NV200, which was the first all-electric commercial vehicle for the mass market when it launched in 2014. Not only does it offer a zero-emission solution for deliveries into towns and cities, but can save businesses significant amounts of money through avoiding fuel, vehicle duty and city centre congestion zone charges.

