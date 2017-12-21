Nissan announces executive management changes

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., today announced executive appointments and changes to strengthen the management structure.

Hideyuki Sakamoto, currently executive vice president, product engineering, is appointed to the position of executive vice president, manufacturing, supply chain management, effective Jan. 1, 2018. Sakamoto will continue to report to Chief Competitive Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi in this role.

Additionally, Denis Le Vot, previously senior vice president and chairman of the Eurasia region for Groupe Renault, is appointed senior vice president and chairman of the management committee for Nissan North America, effective Jan. 16. In this role, he will report to Chief Performance Officer Jose Munoz.

Sakamoto began his career at Nissan in 1980. Throughout his tenure at Nissan, he has served in a number of roles, including multiple chief vehicle engineer positions, as well as corporate vice president, Nissan PV Product Development Division No. 1; corporate vice president, Alliance common platform and components; and senior vice president, production engineering. He was appointed executive vice president in 2014.

Chief Competitive Officer Yamauchi will lead product engineering operations until the end of the fiscal year.

Le Vot joined Renault in 1990. He has held multiple positions in aftersales and served as new cars marketing and sales director in Turkey; vice president, marketing and sales for the Eurasia region; chief operating officer of Renault Russia; and vice president, sales and marketing for Europe/G9. In 2016, he was appointed senior vice president and chairman of the Eurasia region, with the main markets of Russia, Turkey and Romania. He was appointed as a member of the Renault Management Committee in 2015 and as a member of the Board of Directors of AVTOVAZ in 2016.

