Nissan announces executive management changes

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced the following executive appointment effective April 1, 2018.

Gianluca de Ficchy, CEO of RCI Bank and Services, is appointed senior vice president and chairman of the management committee for Nissan in Europe. In this role, he will report to Chief Performance Officer José Muñoz. This follows the decision of Paul Willcox to leave the business for personal reasons.

De Ficchy joined Groupe Renault in 2001. In 2014, he was appointed CEO of RCI Bank and Services, the financial services arm of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.

