Nissan announces candidates for Independent Director and Auditor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced candidates for the position of independent director and auditor, following a meeting of its board of directors. The candidates are to be proposed for appointment at the annual general shareholders’ meeting in June.

Independent directors

The candidates for the position of independent director are Keiko Ihara and Masakazu Toyoda. In addition to the currently serving independent director Jean-Baptiste Duzan, the appointment of the candidates will bring the number of independent directors on the Nissan board of directors to three, one-third of the total number.

Current directors Fumiaki Matsumoto and Kimiyasu Nakamura are to step down from their position following the shareholders meeting in June.

Auditor

The candidate for the position of auditor is Tetsunobu Ikeda.

Currently serving auditor Toshiyuki Nakamura is to step down from his position following the shareholders meeting in June.

