Nissan announces 90th anniversary initiatives

The anniversary marks an important milestone for the company as it advances towards its vision to empower mobility and beyond

his year, Nissan will mark 90 years of passion and innovation driven by our DNA to “do what others don’t dare to do”.

Since its founding in 1933, this daring spirit has inspired Nissan and generations of its employees to push the boundaries of innovation – enriching people’s lives with thrilling journeys and pioneering technology to create a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world.

Prior to the date of the 90th anniversary on December 26, Nissan will roll out a series of commemorative initiatives in the coming months. This includes a dedicated logo that represents the company’s storied past and exciting future. Leading up to December, Nissan will look back on its heritage, celebrate its present, and look to the future – all with a strong focus on the customers, fans, employees, and communities that have supported Nissan over nine decades.

SOURCE: Nissan