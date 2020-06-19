Nissan and Sunwoda to jointly study battery development

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Sunwoda Electric Vehicle Battery Co., Ltd. will begin studying joint development of next-generation vehicle batteries for Nissan’s e-POWER vehicles.

The two companies will also discuss the development of an efficient production system to ensure stable supply capacity for jointly developed batteries. Nissan and Sunwoda aim to conclude a final agreement by the end of this year, based on the specific content and conditions of the study.

Nissan is expanding its global lineup of electric cars and e-POWER models. The company’s e-POWER technology consists of an electric motor that delivers power directly to the wheels, and an onboard gasoline engine that generates electricity for the motor. Nissan will expand the award-winning 100% electric motor-driven e-POWER technology globally into the B- and C-segments. Nissan expects to sell more than 1 million electrified vehicles annually by the end of fiscal year 2023.

Sunwoda has an established global track record in the development of lithium-ion batteries, mainly used in consumer electronics and automotive batteries. Nissan is confident that Sunwoda’s deep-rooted technological expertise will contribute to Nissan’s e-POWER strategy.

Further discussions by the companies will focus on combining Nissan’s expertise in electric vehicles and battery technology with Sunwoda’s next-generation battery development capabilities and production capacity, with an eye to strengthening competitiveness in the Chinese market and globally. The companies are also considering the joint establishment of a secure supply structure geared toward future global business opportunities.

SOURCE: Nissan