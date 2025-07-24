Nissan and Octopus Energy launch best-in-class EV charging experience across Europe

New Nissan Charge App now live on Apple Store and Google Play Store

Nissan has joined forces with Octopus Energy, the UK’s number #1 energy provider, to launch the next-generation Nissan Charge app. The partnership marks a significant step in Nissan’s ongoing investment in digital infrastructure to make electric vehicle (EV) ownership smarter, smoother and easier than ever.

By integrating Octopus’s award-winning EV charging platform, Nissan drivers can now charge at over 1 million charge points from over 1,200 operators – including brands such as IONITY, Allego, Aral pulse or TotalEnergies. Now available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the enhanced app delivers a faster, and more intuitive charging experience that puts control in the hands of EV drivers.

With 500 chargers added to the platform every day, users can benefit from a powerful new discovery tool that quickly identifies real-time availability, enables filtering by charging speed and plug type, and access to exclusive pricing through participating networks.

A sleek new user-friendly interface makes setup effortless, allowing drivers to create an account in minutes and request a free Nissan Charge card to get started.

Powered by Octopus Electroverse, Nissan Charge features several key functions designed to support daily commuting and long-distance EV travel. Dynamic pricing insights provide users with real-time information to optimise charging costs. The app also allows users to add a payment method, such as Google or Apple Pay, to be ready for your first charging session.

“The new Nissan Charge app is an important step in our mission to make electric driving seamless and accessible,” said Soufiane El Khomri, Director at Nissan Energy. “By introducing future-ready features, we’re not only helping drivers connect to Europe’s vast charging network, but we’re also laying the foundation for EVs to play an active role in the energy system of tomorrow. It aligns perfectly with our electrification journey, from our EV36Zero initiative to the exciting arrival of our next-generation models like the all-new MICRA and LEAF.”

The app’s update is part of Nissan’s wider vision to bring public charging into its integrated energy and mobility platform, MyNissan. Looking ahead, exciting features will include Plug & Charge (PnC) – making public EV charging even more seamless and secure, and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) – a technology that allows EV drivers to significantly reduce their home charging costs by enabling their car batteries to support grid stabilisation and feeding energy back to the grid when needed.

“For the first time, Electroverse’s technology has been integrated into another brand’s charging app — and we’re thrilled to see that debut with Nissan,” said Matt Davies, Director at Octopus Electroverse. “As EVs become mainstream, drivers want a charging experience as smart as their vehicle. By bringing our cutting-edge technology into the Nissan Charge app, we’re delivering the best of Electroverse – simple access to 80% of all chargers across Europe, money-saving discounts, and quick, hassle-free payments. It’s great to see Nissan embracing Electroverse’s technology to make charging simpler, smarter, and ready for their customers.”

SOURCE: Nissan