Nissan and Infiniti outline bold new products and next-generation technologies to excite customers around the world

New and refreshed models expand segment coverage and reinvigorate line-up

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today showcased a bold array of new and refreshed models, along with next-generation technologies set to debut during FY25 and FY26. Loaded with innovative features, the new products will play a crucial role in elevating the company’s performance, boosting customer loyalty, attracting new buyers, increasing profitability, and promoting sustainable growth.

To meet the rising demand for diverse powertrain options, the upcoming lineup will include hybrid technologies (including e-POWER and plug-in hybrids), next-generation electric vehicles (EVs), and advanced internal combustion engines (ICE).

Guillaume Cartier, chief performance officer, stated: “Today, we unveil our redefined market approach and tailored product strategy designed to better meet customer needs and drive top-line growth. Through powertrain diversification and new models, we will provide a broader range of options that cater to diverse customer preferences, further distinguishing Nissan and INFINITI brands.”

Ivan Espinosa, chief planning officer, said “Over the next two years, we are excited to roll out an impressive lineup that will redefine the road! This includes the reimagined Nissan LEAF, and a daring new Micra EV. But that’s not all – we’re refreshing our range of SUVs to elevate the driving experience, and our next-generation e-POWER promises new levels of refinement and efficiency. We are committed to investing in products that embody the very best of Nissan. To our passionate fans and loyal owners around the world, I can assure you, this is just the beginning of an exciting journey ahead.”

All-new Nissan LEAF

Reimagined as a sleek and spacious family-friendly crossover, the third-generation all-new Nissan LEAF pairs substantial improvements in aerodynamics with a more advanced EV architecture.

As a first for the iconic EV nameplate, the all-new LEAF will be available with 19-inch alloy wheels and a panoramic moonroof. For the North American market, a NACS charging port is also integrated – the first time for a Nissan EV – enabling convenient access to the Tesla Supercharger network.

The all-new LEAF sits on Nissan’s modular CMF-EV platform (which debuted with the Ariya). Efficient energy management, streamlined packaging and enhanced driving performance from Nissan’s new 3-in-1 EV powertrain, are expected to help deliver significant range improvements over the previous generation. Further details will be shared mid-year.

Next-generation e-POWER

For customers seeking a sophisticated hybrid powertrain, Nissan’s third-generation e-POWER will benefit from the learnings of over 1.6 million produced units since the technology was first introduced in 2016.

The third-generation e-POWER system delivers notable improvements in efficiency where it is targeted to provide up to 15% enhancement in economy at high speeds compared to the current, second-generation system. It will also deliver lower emissions and enhanced refinement through reduced noise and vibration.

A unique Nissan technology, e-POWER uses a small capacity gasoline engine and lithium-ion battery to power an electric motor. As the electric motor alone drives the wheels, the result is an EV-like driving experience, characterized by powerful and responsive acceleration paired with quiet operation.

Central to the advancement is the adoption of a new, 1.5-liter e-POWER dedicated engine. Additionally, the new 5-in-1 system, which shares core components with Nissan’s latest EV powertrain.

The third-generation e‐POWER system will debut on the Qashqai in Europe later in FY25, followed in FY26 in the next-generation Rogue in North America and a large minivan for the Japan market.

Overview of key models by region

U.S. and Canada : More than 10 new and refreshed products in key segments including next-gen EV and hybrid technology and INFINITI models.

In FY25, the U.S. and Canada will be the first markets to launch the all-new Nissan LEAF, joining Ariya in the brand’s EV portfolio. Additionally, Nissan will commence sales of the brand’s first plug-in hybrid in North America, in a PHEV version of the compact Rogue SUV.

A new generation of Nissan’s top-selling Sentra compact sedan will be introduced later this year, alongside a refreshed midsize Pathfinder SUV.

For INFINITI, a refreshed three-row luxury QX60 SUV will be offered, alongside a new SPORT package for the full-sized QX80 SUV.

In FY26, production of the all-new, fourth-generation Rogue will begin. The model will be the first to offer Nissan’s innovative e-POWER technology to consumers in the U.S. and Canada. Nissan will also offer Rogue with a powerful and efficient internal combustion engine, as well as a plug-in hybrid model, providing a diverse range of powertrains to shine in the market’s most popular vehicle segment.

INFINITI will launch the all-new QX65 crossover coupe. Channeling inspiration from the pioneering INFINITI FX, INFINITI QX65 promises buyers a stylish two-row alternative in the very popular mid-size crossover segment.

Then from late FY27, an all-new Nissan EV is scheduled to commence production at Nissan’s Canton, Mississippi plant in the U.S. The all-new model will be an adventure-focused SUV. It will be joined in FY28 by a luxury INFINITI EV SUV (inspired by the Vision QXe concept) that pairs the brand’s latest Artistry in Motion design language with a suite of technology features.

LATAM : Rugged pick-up, stylish compact SUV, affordable sedan and expansion of X-Trail e-POWER

In FY25, Nissan will expand sales of the latest Versa subcompact sedan within the region and launch a new sub-compact SUV. For INFINITI, the refreshed three-row luxury QX60 SUV will also arrive.

In FY26, the Frontier/Navara midsize pick-up truck will arrive, bringing an evolved design, enhanced infotainment and impressive suite of advanced driver assist technologies. Later in FY26, availability of Nissan’s popular X-Trail compact SUV with e-POWER will expand to additional markets within LATAM. INFINITI will also expand its line-up with the launch of the all-new, mid-size QX65 crossover coupe.

Japan : Renewal of core segment models and introduction of next-generation electrified powertrains

In FY25, Nissan will launch a comprehensive range of new and refreshed models in the Japan market, including the all-new LEAF and a refreshed Kei car.

In FY26, a new generation of the large minivan powered by third generation e-POWER will be available. Further details will be outlined later this year.

Europe : Quartet of locally produced electrified models

In FY25, Nissan will launch three key electrified models in Europe, including an all-new Micra EV city car, the all-new LEAF and the Qashqai crossover will be offered with the new, third generation e-POWER technology.

The Micra nameplate returns to Europe, reimagined in the form of a stylish all-new, all-electric city car, produced in collaboration with Renault. Holding true to the DNA of its predecessors, it promises a compelling mix of audacious style and simplicity in a compact package – updated for the electric age. Styled by Nissan Design Europe in London, it will be offered exclusively for European customers. Sales of the all-new Micra will begin before the end of the year.

The Qashqai fitted with the next-generation e-POWER system will deliver reduced emissions, improved efficiency and refinement, bringing the driving experience even closer to that of a full EV. To date, close to 200,000 e-Power equipped vehicles have been sold in Europe since its introduction.

In FY26, an additional EV, the all-new, all-electric Juke will be added to the range – Nissan’s fourth passenger car EV in Europe. As previewed by the ‘Hyper Punk’ concept, the all-new compact crossover SUV will continue the nameplate’s tradition of bold design and advanced connectivity delivering personalization to support the owner’s self-expression.

Middle East: NISMO performance and INFINITI addition

In FY25, the Z range will expand, with the addition of the Z NISMO delivering an exhilarating, track-ready sports car experience. For INFINITI, the refreshed three-row luxury QX60 SUV and a new SPORT package for the QX80 will also arrive.

In FY26, the all-new QX65 will be added to the INFINITI range, offering buyers in the region a stylish 2-row mid-size luxury crossover.

India: Leveraging the world’s fastest-growing domestic market and expanding exports

Nissan will strengthen its presence in India’s rapidly growing market, enhancing domestic performance and expanding exports. Over the next two years, it will introduce two innovative models: starting with a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in FY25 followed by a 5-seat compact sports utility vehicle (CSUV) in FY26.

Both new models will be manufactured locally at the Chennai plant and follow the ‘One Car, One World’ strategy to support both domestic sales and deliver world-class exports in both right, and left-hand drive configurations.

Nissan aims to reach its ambitious goal of 100,000 units in both annual domestic sales and exports from India.

Oceania : Pair of EVs, one-ton pick-up, all-new Patrol and third generation e-Power

In FY25, sales of the much-anticipated Ariya all-electric crossover will commence in Australia.

FY26 will see a significant number of new models introduced including: the all-new Patrol (as the first right hand drive market globally), an all-new one-ton pickup (leveraging Nissan’s partnership with Mitsubishi Motors), the all-new third-generation LEAF EV and the Qashqai crossover, offered with the new third generation e-POWER technology.

Africa: Introduction of Magnite to selected markets, as well as Patrol and a future SUV

The introduction of the stylish Magnite compact SUV will begin across African left-hand drive markets during FY25, with new Patrol also set to be introduced in in Egypt and South Africa in FY25 and FY26 respectively.

A new 5-seat SUV will also arrive in selected African markets within FY26.

Nissan is committed to delivering the highest customer satisfaction, sustainability, and enhanced business performance. More details on each new product, as well as news on additional models that the company plans to launch by FY26, will be shared closer to the start of sales in each respective market.

*Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. financial years are from April through March.

SOURCE: Nissan