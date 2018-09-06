Nissan and EVgo open ‘I-95 Fast Charging ARC’ connecting EV drivers between Boston and Washington D.C.

Nissan and EVgo have completed their plan to connect the cities of Boston and Washington D.C. with a series of nine electric vehicle fast charging stations. The completion of the Northeast fast charging corridor provides a comprehensive charging infrastructure, giving electric vehicle (EV) owners peace of mind and convenience when travelling the 500 miles between the two cities.

Each fast charging station can charge up to four or more EVs simultaneously at a power output of 50kW. The stations have also been designed and constructed to adapt to future advances in EV technology, including pre-wiring for higher charging outputs to allow easy upgrading to 150kW fast chargers.

“We’re excited to continue pioneering the development of electric vehicle infrastructure with the opening of our second charging `corridor’project in the U.S.” said Brian Maragno, director, EV sales and marketing, Nissan North America, Inc. “This charging route along one of the most heavily populated areas of the country further demonstrates our commitment to the mass implementation and future development of easily accessible EV technology and will foster EV travel up and down the Northeastern coast of the United States.”

“EVgo and Nissan’s I-95 Fast Charging ARC is designed to make fast charging easy and convenient for EV drivers from Boston to Washington D.C.,” said Cathy Zoi, the CEO of EVgo. “Because we own our fast charging stations, EVgo drivers can rely on us to offer exceptional service from coast to coast. We applaud Nissan’s historic leadership in infrastructure investment in partnership with EVgo, affording drivers the opportunity to rely on the I-95 Fast Charging ARC today.”

Nissan remains the global leader in EV sales, and its “Infrastructure for All” initiative has played a crucial role in the development of the I-95 Fast Charging ARC. As part of this inclusivity initiative, all charging stations feature both CHAdeMO and Combined Charging System (CCS) fast charging outlets providing access to all EVs available today with fast charging capability. Owners of Nissan LEAFs can charge their vehicles up to 80 percent in only 30 to 40 minutes when using one of the DC outlets.

As part of Nissan’s “No Charge to Charge” program**, owners of Nissan LEAF models can charge their vehicle for up to 30 minutes complimentary charging at any participating DC fast-charge station. LEAF owners are eligible for this program for two years following their time of vehicle purchase.

“No Charge to Charge” covers 55 markets nationwide, making it accessible to 93 percent of LEAF sales. Additionally, Nissan has spent over $60 million on EV infrastructure, resulting in the average LEAF driver being within 10 minutes’drive to a fast charge site.

The I-95 Fast Charging ARC is the newest addition to EVgo’s charging network that includes more than 1000 fast charging stations spanning 34 states.

