Nissan and Enel present E-ASY ELECTRIC, the new integrated solution for effortless e-mobility

With E-ASY ELECTRIC, the integrated solution designed by Nissan, Enel Energia and Enel X, all customers who choose the new 100% electric Nissan LEAF will be offered up to 10,000 km* of free e-mobility. By signing up to the E-ASY ELECTRIC initiative, customers who buy the new LEAF will immediately receive a voucher for 480 kWh, or up to 2,800 km*, to charge their vehicle free of charge at over 12,000 Enel X charge points located across Italy via the Enel X JuicePass app.

The coupon is redeemable immediately and valid for two years from the moment of activation. Moreover, customers will also receive a second bonus of up to 240 euros, the equivalent of up to 7,200 km* of free e-mobility, on their utility bill thanks to Enel Energia’s SPECIALE LUCE 240 offer.

“E-mobility is an unmissable opportunity that is now within everyone’s grasp,” said Nicola Lanzetta, Head of Italy Market at Enel. “It can pave the way to numerous benefits, including the supply of energy for domestic, retail and office use. We are very excited to be launching this partnership with Nissan and Enel X as it presents yet another opportunity to simplify the customer experience while offering great savings.”

“We are very pleased with this collaboration with Enel Energia and Nissan, which has led to the creation of E-ASY ELECTRIC, an innovative initiative that combines e-mobility and energy supply solutions,” said Augusto Raggi, Head of Enel X Italy. “We are working closely with leading businesses in Italy to provide e-vehicle owners with easy and accessible charging services accessed through the JuicePass app, and today’s agreement is a clear example of our commitment to this endeavour.”

Marco Toro, Chairman and CEO of Nissan Italy, said: “Nissan is the only car manufacturer to offer a 48-hour test-drive for 100% electric vehicles and today’s launch of this integrated initiative marks yet another step towards greater environmental sustainability, confirming our pledge to introduce more and more of our customers to e-mobility with a series of benefits that unite the Nissan LEAF, charging and energy in one neat package.”

Nissan is the only brand on the market that has extended test drives throughout its sales network to 48 hours, in which it is possible to try the Nissan LEAF in everyday life to experience the pleasure of electric driving: free access to the restricted traffic areas of Italian cities, make free use of the parking spots with blue stripes and recharge the batteries with home recharging and at public columns. Equipped with driver assistance technology, Nissan LEAF features Intelligent Cruise Control that keeps the car at the right distance from the vehicle in front of it and the e-Pedal that allows you to accelerate and brake with a single pedal, while recovering electricity. Parking can be done autonomously.

Customers who sign up to the E-ASY ELECTRIC initiative will also be offered favorable rates on Enel X’s new JuiceBox and can increase their utility bill bonus up to 360 euros by choosing the SPECIALE LUCE 360 tariff. The new domestic charging infrastructure, which is 100% designed and developed in Italy, is made in recycled plastic, with due regard for the environment and the principles of circular economy, and can be managed remotely using the Enel X JuicePass app. This initiative uses the JuiceBox Pro Cellular, equipped with WiFi, Bluetooth and LTE connectivity to guarantee connection any time, anywhere. Available for purchase on the Enel X Store website, the wireless version features an output of 3.7 or 7.4 kW.

*The equivalent figure in kilometers applies to an Electric Nissan LEAF 40 kWh MY19 (type approval cycle WLTP) with an average consumption of 17.1 kWh/100 km and a domestic energy price of 0.19 euros/kWh (including excise duties, tax and VAT) without purchase of the JuiceBox (the complete program is available at the following link: https://www.nissan.it/veicoli/veicoli-nuovi/leaf/offerte/e-asy-electric.html).

SOURCE: Enel X